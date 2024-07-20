Jaguars Stat of the Week: Devin Lloyd's Potential
Welcome to the second installment of my weekly ‘Jaguars’ Stat of the Week’, a series in which I find one statistic to represent the team or one of its players in order to provide further context into who the team or player really is, beyond the perception and narratives.
Today, we look at second-year linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Expectations can be high for first-round picks entering the league. First-rounders are often envisioned to be able to slide right into the starting lineups, becoming impact players from day one. It’s a tough ask for any player. The pressure to perform and perform immediately is very real.
For Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, it’s taken some time for the young Ute to settle into his role in Jacksonville. After an up-and-down rookie season ended in disappointment, ultimately being benched for fellow rookie Chad Muma, Lloyd set his sight on cementing himself as the long-term starter next to Foye Oluokun the following year.
In 2023, Lloyd made those aspirations a reality. Despite injury, Lloyd collected an impressive 127 tackles, posting a second 100+ tackle season to add to his young catalog. While his rookie season was a bit of a rollercoaster ride, his subsequent season was almost methodical in nature.
That begs the question, what statistic is it that caught my eye? Your answer…
Devin Lloyd leads all NFL linebackers with 12 pass break-ups since he entered the league in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
Even more impressive, Lloyd might have led the league in interceptions as well, if not for his injury and the club he played with for much of this past season. It certainly was a hindrance as Lloyd dropped three would-be interceptions due to his physical limitations.
Nonetheless, Lloyd has proven himself as a playmaker for the Jaguars’ defense. Even in the midst of a frustrating rookie season, Lloyd’s three interceptions tied for the NFL lead among linebackers…as a rookie.
If anything, he knows how to get his hands on the ball and often.
Lloyd has blossomed in more places than just one. John Shipley mentioned in his recent Top-25 Jaguars article that Lloyd’s improved substantially as a tackler.
“After a staggering 16.3% missed/broken tackle rate in 2022, Lloyd brought that number all the way down to 9.8% last year -- an even lower figure than Oluokun's,” wrote Shipley
Pro Football Focus has certainly taken notice of Lloyd’s improved play on the field. In 2023, PFF rated Lloyd as the 4th best run-defender at the position and also viewed him favorably in zone coverage as well, posting a grade of 80.2, 7th best amidst a field of 84.
Other NFL media members have also taken notice of Lloyd’s dramatic improvement. Bucky Brooks listed him on his All-Breakout Team of 2024.
“Brooks wrote, "Lloyd could be the biggest benefactor of the Jaguars' scheme change under new DC Ryan Nielsen. The third-year pro could reprise his role as a SAM linebacker, which helped him earn high marks as a prospect in the 2022 draft class. A unique playmaker with instincts, awareness and pass-rushing skills, Lloyd can make his mark as a linebacker who attacks from all angles. He thrived in a similar role at the University of Utah, which helped him walk away with a plethora of honors after dotting his résumé with splash play after splash play. Though the Jaguars haven't been entirely open about Lloyd's expected role, it's not hard to envision the third-year pro crushing it as a DPR (designated pass rusher) with on- and off-ball linebacker skills."
For Lloyd, another improved season in 2024 could help form one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. His partner in crime, Foye Oluokun, is certainly no stranger to excellence, leading the NFL in tackles twice over the last three seasons.
If Lloyd can continue on his trajectory, he’s destined to prove his worth as a first round selection. The pressure is on but Lloyd seems up to the task. Now it’s time to take his game up another level.