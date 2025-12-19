Which Jaguars Deals Could Be Next After Jakobi Meyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime made their first big extension on Thursday night, signing veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $60 million deal to keep him on the roster for years to come. But who is next?
With several big-name players, starters, and key backups all playing in contract years, the Jaguars have a plethora of options when it comes to finding their next deal. So, which Jaguars make sense to be the next player the Jaguars extend?
Cole Van Lanen
The most obvious candidate to be the Jaguars' next extension is offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lannen, who has only allowed one pressure in two starts at left tackle this month. Van Lanen can seemingly give the Jaguars quality snaps at any of the offensive line positions, and he has even taken snaps at center in past practices.
What Van Lanen would get from the Jaguars in terms of value would tell us if they consider Van Lanen a full-time starter moving forward or not, but it does not seem to matter much where Van Lanen plays. He can, and seemingly always will, play wherever the Jaguars need him.
A cornerback?
The Jaguars have two cornerbacks on expiring deals who have made big plays during their winning streak: Greg Newsome and Montaric Brown. Newsome has played his best football of the season in recent weeks, giving the Jaguars a solid return on their investment from the Tyson Campbell trade earlier this season.
Brown's price tag would likely come in cheaper than Newsome's, and there certainly could be a world where the Jaguars keep both. Brown, though, is one of the most well-liked and respected players both by the coaching staff and locker room, and he seems like a culture piece the Jaguars can't let leave after he's developed into a quality starter.
One of the Stars
The Jaguars have two major names set to be free agents in March: linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne. First-round picks in the Jaguars' past life, Lloyd and Etienne have been arguably the Jaguars' best and most consistent players on each side of the ball since Week 1. Each would also likely fetch a big deal if they were to test the open market.
A tag makes little sense for either, which means if the Jaguars want to keep either one of them it will have to be an extension. The Jaguars do not have to rush to make either move, but both players are key pieces who would be tough to replace in the near future.
