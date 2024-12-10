Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Trending Up After Victory Over Titans?
For the first time in over a month, the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves in the winners column.
The Jaguars left Week 14 with a morale-lifting 10-6 win over the hated Tennessee Titans, with several young pieces of the franchise doing their part to earn the second-half upset.
Which Jaguars are trending upward after the much-needed win? And which Jaguars came out of the win maybe not looking as solidified in their direction? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Brian Thomas Jr.
This one is obvious. Sunday was a stellar outing from Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who picked up 100% of his production in the second half. Thomas picked up two catches for 52 yards on the final scoring drive, making him arguably the biggest reason the Jaguars took the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Jarrian Jones
Sunday was a true breakout performance for third-round rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones. He was all over the field, breaking up two passes, holding his own (and then some) against Calvin Ridley and recording a key third-down sack to kick the Titans out of field goal range in a close game. He has had a solid rookie season, and Sunday was the highlight.
Tank Bigsby
While he didn't put up eye-popping numbers, Sunday was another tough performance from Tank Bigsby. He scored the game-winning touchdown, almost all of his rushing yards came after contact, and his six forced missed tackles were tied for the second among all running backs in Week 14, just one behind the league leader.
Cole Van Lanen
Veteran offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen was one of the Jaguars' top performers in training camp and the preseason, and it carried over to his first NFL start. Van Lanen was a late addition to the starting lineup due to an illness to right tackle Anton Harrison and played well on short notice.
"I thought for someone who woke up thinking he was going to be a backup to starting, I thought he played really well today," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday. "We'll take a look at the tape, obviously make some corrections. But I thought he played physical, he played good for being a backup to a starter within a matter of hours.”
Josh Hines-Allen
Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen continues inch closer and closer to the franchise sack record. This week, he recorded another key sack, along with a tackle for loss, and was graded as the Jaguars' top performer per Next Gen Stats. He is having another fantastic season and is really starting to heat up.
Stock Down
Travis Etienne
Fourth-year running back Travis Etienne obviously made an impact in the passing game, but he got only four carries compared to Tank Bigsby's 18. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't have much to say on Monday about why this was the case, but it is clear the Jaguars saw Bigsby as their best chance to generate a rushing attack -- at least for this week.
Devin Duvernay
Things just have not worked out much for Devin Duvernay as the Jamal Agnew replacement. Duvernay has been forced into a bigger role on offense due to the amount of injuries at receiver, but it amounted to four touches for just one yard on Sunday. The Jaguars are better off getting those touches to others in the receiver room,
Draft positioning
The Jaguars were never going to intentionally tank, but it is obvious that the only real tangible impact of this win is a negative one. The Jaguars went from picking No. 1 to picking No. 5 as a result of this win. One more win over the final month could eliminate them from the Travis Hunter sweepstakes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.