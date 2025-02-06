HC Liam Coen's Message to Jaguars Fans
After making significant changes to help make it happen, the Jacksonville Jaguars hope the arrival of head coach Liam Coen will spark a turnaround for a franchise that has lost much more than it has won over the past two seasons.
The Jaguars entered this season under the belief they had arguably the best team in franchise history, only to start the season 1-5 and finish 4-13.
The season was over before it began for the Jaguars.
Their poor performance over the past two seasons led to former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson being fired, making way for Coen.
After starting the season with so much hope, only to be quickly disappointed, Coen knows the Jaguars' fanbase is likely hesitant to believe in the team blindly.
Coen recently shared a message with the Jaguars fan base.
"I think that they would like to hear, first and foremost, that we want to put together a product that they are proud of," Coen said. "What does that look like? What we just mentioned in terms of that F.A.S.T. acronym but that toughness, the resiliency."
Specifically, Coen acknowledged that the Jaguars organization has not played well lately and that the fanbase would likely be encouraged once the team wins more games.
The first-time head coach knows the NFL is a results-based business, and the Jaguars have had subpar results recently. He is determined to change the culture and the narrative surrounding the team.
"Everybody goes through adversity in life, whether it is a town, a community, a city, or an organization, but we are all at a point right now that we need to see some results," Coen said. "We have got to get this thing back on track.
"I hope that they would know that the resiliency is there, the care factor, the trust hopefully that we can build upon. I am very committed to trying to get this thing right for this city and this organization."
Time will tell if Coen can turn things around in Jacksonville, as the last two coaches have been unsuccessful. The Jaguars' front office hopes a new, younger coach with an offensive mind and a proven history of getting the most out of a talented quarterback will help them get going in the right direction.
