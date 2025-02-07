REPORT: Could the Jaguars Form Newest Duo of Star WRs?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of numerous changes they hope will change the trajectory of the team and the organization. After two consecutive disappointing seasons,
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made sweeping changes to the Jaguars' coaching staff, and the same may soon happen to the Jaguars' roster.
Jacksonville has one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and plenty of holes on the roster that must be addressed.
While the previous two seasons have been challenging and filled with plenty of losing, the Jaguars have had a few positives.
One of the main positives from their 4-13 campaign this season was the emergence of rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who the Jaguars selected in the first round of last year's draft. Although the Jaguars undoubtedly expected Thomas to develop into a quality receiver, he surpassed most expectations.
As a rookie, Thomas joined a respectable group of pass catchers, all of whom were veterans who were higher up on the depth chart than him. Unfortunately, many of those veterans suffered brutal injuries throughout the season, forcing the Jaguars to shift the focus of their offense to Thomas.
Thomas eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season while playing with backup quarterback Mac Jones for a decent amount of his rookie season. Thomas also accomplished the feat with most of the opposing defense's attention on him, as the Jaguars' best pass catchers missed plenty of time, and the Jaguars' rushing attack struggled this season.
Now that the Jaguars have an offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes the Jaguars will do their best to give Coen the tools to be successful, which may mean giving him another quality wide receiver on an affordable contract to pair with Thomas, a talented receiver on an affordable contract.
Edwards believes the Jaguars will select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
"Head coach Liam Coen gets his version of Mike Evans in Jacksonville," Edwards said. "The Jaguars offense will be well-positioned to bounce back in 2025 with Brian Thomas Jr. and McMillan on the receiving end of Trevor Lawrence's passes."
