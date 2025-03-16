James Gladstone Assesses Jaguars' OL After Free Agency
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two biggest areas of need entering this week's free agency was undoubtedly the offensive line and the secondary.
As a result, it was no surprise to see the Jaguars have five of their nine new free agent additions come from those two units. And it was the offensive line that led the way of all groups, with the Jaguars signing three new free agents in the form of Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari and Chuma Edoga.
The Jaguars had the need to justify such a large group of free agents in the trenches; right guard Brandon Scherff's deal had expired, center Mitch Morse retired and the offensive line depth as a whole was a weak spot on the roster.
As such, general manager James Gladstone made it clear this week how important it was for his front office to execute the Jaguars' visions of quickly rebuilding the offensive line.
“I do think that we answered some questions there with our decisions here in pro-free agency, addressing both center and guard, as well as the tackle position," Gladstone said this week.
The question now is how much more the Jaguars devote to the offensive line this offseason. Hainsey is expected to start at center, while Mekari should slot in at right guard to replace Scherff.
Edoga, meanwhile, gives the Jaguars depth at tackle and guard at the same time, fortifying the second unit of the Jaguars' offensive line and adding competition.
It feels a bit more unlikely today the Jaguars are going to use the No. 5 pick on the offensive line. This is simply because it appears the Jaguars want their rookie class to hit the ground running and there are no obvious starting jobs open.
But armed with 10 picks overall, the Jaguars could continue to completely remake this unit after a busy free agency period.
"Clearly by signing three of those players, and that being the most at any one position over the course of the free agent window, we're setting the standard for what we're actually looking to do and that doesn't count offensive line out of the equation in the draft either," Gladstone said.
"But at the same time, that's another position that does have attrition throughout the course of a season, so we'll never feel like we've got enough.”
