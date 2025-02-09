Liam Coen's Biggest Jaguars Task: Helping Trevor Lawrence Turn a Corner
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off yet another disappointing season. After finishing 9-8 in the 2023-24 season and missing the playoffs, the Jaguars regressed this season. Jacksonville finished the season 4-13 and never had a legitimate shot of making the playoffs after starting the season 1-5.
The Jaguars' struggles this season were the result of a weak roster, injuries, and inconsistent quarterback play from both quarterbacks. Jacksonville native and Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones played admirably in Lawerence's absence.
However, before suffering a season-ending injury, Lawrence still had one of the worst seasons in his career. Through 10 games, Lawrence finished with his second-fewest passing yards per game, completion percentage, and net yards gained per pass attempt.
Lawrence was also on pace to finish the season with the second-most interceptions of his career, if not the most of his career, and the second-highest interception percentage. By all accounts, Lawrence was struggling amid arguably his most challenging season since entering the National Football League.
While there is plenty of blame for Lawrence's struggles, as the Jaguars were inadequate in many areas on both sides of the ball, the quarterback is in the most critical position on the field, and Lawrence signed a contract upwards of $300 million. He deserves whatever added scrutiny comes his way when playing poorly.
Still, the Jaguars brought in Liam Coen as the team's next head coach after Coen had success working with a few other notable quarterbacks drafted in the first round but struggling in the NFL. He aims to do the same with Lawrence and the Jaguars but will need time and patience.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be," Coen asked. "We've got to build it around him as well. We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality, and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
Jacksonville has plenty of room to improve, but it must find a way to get the most out of Lawrence. Coen was brought in, partially to help Lawrence improve. If Coen cannot help Lawrence, it may be time to point the finger at Lawrence himself. At some point, the blame must fall on the high-priced player at the most critical position on the field instead of multiple head coaches continuing to take the fall.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE