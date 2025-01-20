NFL Analyst Gives Top 2 Candidates for Jaguars HC Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to outcome that and more.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Khan will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
The Jaguars have many candidates for the job. It is a good head coaching job to land in the NFL. One of the Jaguars' selling points is they have an established young quarterback already in Trevor Lawrence. They also have a top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to add more talent to the team. And also, the Jaguars are a team full of young talent across the board.
There are a lot of pros to getting the head coaching job in Jacksonville. The franchise is not in a rush to hire a head coach right away. They want to find who best fits for this team. The process is speeding up now as more teams' coaches are becoming available for in-person interviews.
"Jacksonville has done a half dozen interviews so far. Ben Johnson [Lions offensive coordinator] is definitely someone who is still in play for that job as well," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on The Rich Eisen Show. "I know there are people in the league who thought that was going to be the job that Ben Johnson would target. I am not there right now. I am not ruling it out but I would not say you know right now, Jacksonville is clearly number one for Ben Johnson."
"I do know that you know they loved Robert Saleh in that building when he was an assistant. He interviewed in person for the job. I would not rule him out as a possibility. You know, they talked about a variety of other people. They talked to Liam Coen [Buccaneers offensive coordinator]. They talked to Patrick Graham. That one is still a fluid process. I would say at this point, which makes sense you know the way Shad Khan has operated coaching searches in the past, he is going to take his time in here. But certainly, Ben Johnson and Saleh are two names I would keep in mind."
