One Prediction Has the Jaguars Swapping Picks For Deebo Samuel
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his coaching staff are doing everything they can to improve the team and get the Jaguars back into the playoffs next season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is all in with Coen, but can they get the rest of the team to buy in?
The Jaguars will look to hire a new general manager by the end of the week to help Coen in free agency next month and the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
A move that the Jaguars can make before the draft is swapping picks with the NFC West San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
"The trade itself is intriguing, as it would land the Jaguars a bonafide receiver who would pair perfectly with the field-stretching Brian Thomas Jr. The added bonus? said sports analyst Ryan Oleary of The Sporting News.
"Jacksonville still ends up landing one of the top cornerback prospects in this mock in Michigan’s Will Johnson, who some NFL Draft experts have projected to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall."
"Samuel is about to enter the final year of a three-year, $71.5 million extension he signed with San Francisco back in 2022. The guarantees in that deal are mostly up, so any trade for Samuel would likely come with a hefty new contract for the star 29-year-old."
Football-wise Samuel makes sense to add to the young talented roster. He will fit in Coen's offense and it gives Lawrence another top target to throw the ball to.
It will open up more things down the field for rookie receiver Thomas Jr. But the reason it might not work out is the new contact Samuel would want by coming to Jacksonville.
"He might be a little too rich for Jacksonville’s blood, as the team’s new regime will have their hands full retooling the roster, especially on defense."
"But this feels like a win-win proposal all-around, with Coen landing a versatile weapon to deploy on offense, the defense adding a Day 1 starting cornerback, and the 49ers moving a player who wants out of San Francisco for the potential steal of the draft in Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall."
No matter what the Jaguars do with their fifth overall, they will be adding more talent to their roster. Making the team better in any area will be a key to starting Coen's first year in Jacksonville.
