Jaguars Legend Fred Taylor Sounds Off on Jaguars HC Vacancy
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson quickly after the team's Week 18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Pederson had been on the hot seat the entire season after a poor finish to last season and a poor start to this season.
After winning a playoff game in his first season with the Jaguars, Pederson was unable to recreate that success over the previous two seasons.
The team's failures were despite the fact that the Jaguars' front office added numerous players and spent a ton of money doing so last offseason.
Still, the Jaguars went 4-13 this season, often beating themselves more than the opposing team beat them. The numerous close losses the Jaguars suffered this season pointed to coaching having a significant role in the team's shortcomings, forcing the Jaguars' front office to make a change.
The Jaguars have been rumored to be interested in multiple coaching candidates but Jaguars legendary running back Fred Taylor recently voiced his opinion on who the Jaguars should hire to lead the team moving forward.
Taylor believes the Jaguars should hire Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and consider adding a former Jaguar as his offensive coordinator.
"Thats why I mention an Aaron Glenn type [of coach], Taylor said. “Because I know what he stands for. I remember and I mentioned to you guys that we were sitting in that ballroom at the hotel in Indy, around combine time and he said ‘I’m not leaving here until I get an opportunity to scout and build my way up this ladder that I am going to coach.' I have to admire that conviction, the will, the desire that he spoke with that day.
"I know how he is as a former teammate. I knew what he stood for then, I know what he stands for now, after our interview on our show “The Pivot,” and just knowing A.G. [Aaron Glenn]. So, I like that as a hire but again, success is determined by how many wins you bring to the organization. I also felt like after a few years, Mark has gained so much experience, he’s working under Ben Johnson in Detroit, why not also potentially look at Aaron Glenn and maybe Mark Brunell as the OC?"
