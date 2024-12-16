REPORT: Are the Jaguars About to Completely Clean House?
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost five of their final six games last season, four of their first five games this season, and have had two separate losing streaks of four games or more.
The Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago to end their five-game losing streak. With a loss to the New York Jets, they have lost six of their last seven games.
Regardless of how the Jaguars do over the season's final few weeks, owner Shad Khan will have multiple critical decisions to make regarding the franchise. The Jaguars will likely have one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, and they will also have to decide the respective futures of general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson.
Dan Graziano of ESPN noted that the speculation that surrounds the Jaguars' offseason moves, as well as most other teams, often do not come from those within the organization. However, as Graziano points out, the specualtion surrounding teams is just that: speculation.
Still, Graziano believes Pederson will be fired but Baalke's position may be safe.
“It’s important to say that a lot of what we hear about potential openings this time of year is speculation from the outside," Graziano said. "We don’t usually know what the plans of team owners are until the season ends. That said, the people to whom I’m talking to believe Jacksonville is likely to come open, and the question there is whether GM Trent Baalke will get to stay to pick the next coach to replace Doug Pederson or if the Jags will change both spots.”
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN also expressed his thoughts on the Jaguars' upcoming offseason, which is sure to bring many changes after their dismal season. Fowler noted that while a change feels inevitable, how much change will be made is unclear.
“For the Jaguars, the sense I get from talking to people is that owner Shad Khan would make the head coaching job more attractive by also starting anew at general manager," Fowler said. "People in Jacksonville are bracing for change, but whether that’s a full-house cleaning still needs to be determined. But most people are predicting the Jaguars to open barring a major surprise.”
