REPORT: Are the Jaguars as Bad as Their Record Shows?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a terrible season, and nearly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. Jacksonville made numerous changes this offseason to improve their team but still managed to be worse than last season.
While injuries have played a significant role in the team's misfortune this season, every team in the National Football League is dealing with injuries at this point in the season on some level. Most have not let injuries derail their season like the Jaguars have.
ESPN recently released their power rankings of each team in the league, and as expected, the Jaguars were near the bottom of the list. Their poor play this season has not instilled confidence in anyone who has seen them play.
After last week's games, ESPN's Mike DiRocco explained why the Jaguars were ranked as the 30th-best team in the league.
"Not much has gone right on offense or defense, but the Jaguars' special teams have delivered," DiRocco said. "Punter Logan Cooke has been their most consistent -- and arguably best -- player. He leads the NFL in net punting average (46.4), is second in yards per punt (51.6), and has placed nine punts inside the 10-yard line. Rookie kicker Cam Little has also made 15 of 16 field goal attempts, including a team-record-tying 59-yarder."
The Jaguars have undoubtedly earned every negative ranking and comment they have received this season. They seemed to never recover from mistakes made during the first two games of the season, which they could have won.
Those mistakes and those two games set the tone for the season, and the Jaguars have been unable to move past it. An 0-4 start doomed the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson as starting the season 0-4 is the kiss of death in the NFL.
At 2-9, the season is almost over, and their coach is essentially a sitting duck. The Jaguars should do what is best for the organization and sit quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season. Trotting Lawrence back onto the field with nothing to gain and everything to lose would be one step short of malpractice on the Jaguars' part.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.