REPORT: Did Jaguars Solid Game Against Texans Boost Ranking?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a challenging season, as many things have gone wrong for them. A difficult schedule, self-inflicted mistakes, and injuries have all led to the Jaguars' 2-10 record and likely one of the top spots in the NFL Draft.
After last week's games, Ben Rolfe of The Sporting News recently released his power rankings for each team in the National Football League. Unsurprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars are near the bottom of the list, but surprisingly, they are not at the very bottom.
Rolfe ranked the Jaguars as the 29th-best team in the National Football League, which is a positive as they have looked like the worst teams in the league multiple times this season. Just a few weeks ago, the Jaguars lost to the Detroit Lions by nearly 50 points, which was a franchise high.
“There was both promise and despair in the Jaguars’ Week 13 performance,” Rolfe said. “It was a fairly disjointed performance with either Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones under center, but the fight in this team was encouraging. The defense did an admirable job, but it came against a very mediocre Texans offense. Jacksonville’s offense lacks consistency, and all the changes at quarterback are certainly not helping."
The Jaguars have played bad football for much of this season, leading to their 2-10 record with five games remaining. Still, their performance against the Texans in the second half last week proved the Jaguars still have some fight left after a tumultuous season.
Jacksonville is at a crossroads, as the upcoming offseason will be among the most critical in franchise history. After entering this season with high hopes, only to start the season 0-4 and immediately out of the playoff hunt, the Jaguars hope things are much different next season.
For that to happen, the Jaguars must completely overhaul their broken roster, which can no longer compete in today's NFL. Luckily for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, a successful draft and free agency is usually enough to see tangible improvements from one season to the next.
However, the Jaguars will likely need more than that to get things turned around quickly.
