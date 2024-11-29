Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Has Remarks For Rival Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to end their four-game losing streak this weekend when they face the Houston Texans at home. The Texans have much more to play for, which means the Jaguars can expect a hard-fought game in their AFC South matchup with Houston.
One of the best games of the season for the Jaguars was their early season loss to the Texans. If a few more things had gone right for the Jaguars that day, it easily could have been a win.
Although his status for the game is still up in the air, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence explained what he has noticed about the Texans during his preparation for Sunday's matchup.
“Their defense has been playing great," Lawrence said. "Obviously, the two guys on the edge, those guys have been big players for them. Obviously, we've played against Will [Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.] a few times, just him being there the last couple of years. And then Danielle [Texans DE Danielle Hunter] on the other side, he's having a great year. He's been a great player for a long time. So those guys, they make everything go. Not to take anything away from the other guys, they’ve got a good defense.
"But they just fly around. They're well-coached. It’s not the most complicated scheme, but it helps them play fast and be on the same page and really anticipate and react and kind of play ahead of some offense as you see on tape. They just play really fast. I think that helps them. Then obviously, Pitre [Texans S Jalen Pitre] is a big player for them. I heard he's out this week, but he's a guy that does a lot for them. He's a huge part of that defense and there's all the things you got to look at how they're going to adjust. Obviously, there's going to be some changes. But yeah, it's a good defense.
Lawrence noted the Texans are talented on every side of the ball, especially on defense. The Texans' defense has a formidable player at every level, most notably their defensive line and cornerbacks.
The Jaguars must find a way to consistently move the football if they hope to win on Sunday.
“They're really good up front," Lawrence said. "Good on the back end. Stingley [Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.], he's been playing great the last couple of years. Every time we play against him, seems like he's making plays. Then the rookie Lassiter [Texans CB Kamari Lassiter] on the other side has been doing a good job, seems like he's getting better every week. So, all the way around, it's a good defense, challenging. It's going to be a challenge for us. They’re physical. They play with a certain attitude, and we're going to have to bring it on Sunday.”
