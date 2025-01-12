REPORT: An Intriguing Head Coaching Option for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching search is underway, as they have already conducted multiple candidate interviews. The Jaguars are looking for a quality head coach after their last two coaching hires fizzled out for various reasons.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY predicted what coaches would fill the numerous coaching vacancies around the National Football League just days after the end of the regular season.
Camenker believes the Jaguars will choose Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady to help develop veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Trevor Lawrence was viewed as a generational quarterback prospect coming into the NFL,: Camenker said. "He hasn't yet developed into a high-end star despite the Jaguars paying him like one. Lawrence enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, but since the start of the 2023 season, he has averaged 3,963 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions per 17 games played. His 85.2 passer rating in 2024 ranked 28th in the NFL behind the likes of Joe Flacco (90.5), Aidan O'Connell (86.7) and well below the league average of 92.3.
Camenker agrees with the common notion that the Jaguars must figure out a way to get the most out of the quarterback they paid nearly $300 million to, Trevor Lawrence, who has a losing career record. After four seasons in the league, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence has failed to live up to the hype that has surrounded him.
"All that's to say, the Jaguars need to find a way to get the most out of Lawrence," Camenker said. "The best way to do that may be to go after a coach like Brady, who has helped develop talented quarterbacks into stars during his career. Brady was at LSU during Joe Burrow's star turn and national championship run. After some lean years with the Carolina Panthers, Brady joined the Bills and has turned Josh Allen into a more efficient quarterback and a do-it-all MVP candidate.
"Brady, 35, would become the NFL's youngest head coach once hired, but that's a risk Jacksonville can afford to take. He seems like one of the best fits for the Jaguars unless they can convince Johnson that he would have a better chance of succeeding in Jacksonville than Chicago.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.