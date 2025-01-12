REPORT: Jaguars Can Find Answer to Secondary Issues in 2025 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was arguably the team's biggest disappointment after entering this season expecting to see much different results than the 4-13 product that was put on the field this season. While the Jaguars did not play consistently on either side of the ball, the defense was regularly a let down.
However, the change at the head coaching position signaled that the Jaguars are apparently ready for a positive change, but a change in the personnel and the roster is arguably the team's most pressing necessity after finding a head coach.
The Jaguars have so many deficiencies on their roster, they could select one of many different players and still leave the draft feeling good about their decision. Still, the Jaguars must do their due diligence and find the player that can help them the most and the soonest.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network released his prediction for each team's first round draft moves. He believes the Jaguars will decide against trading up in the draft and still get a quality player in cornerback Will Johnson.
Johnson is one of the best players in the draft and would have a legitimate argument for being the best cornerback in the class, if the most recent Heisman Trophy winner did not play the same position. Still, Johnson proved himself to be one of the most productive
"The Jaguars have some solid pieces in their front seven on defense, but they haven't significantly invested in new additions for their secondary in some time," Infante said. That showed in the unit's performance in 2024.
"While one could argue Hunter has more playmaking potential, I would argue that Johnson is the most polished down-by-down cornerback in this draft as it stands right now. He has the length and physicality to thrive along the perimeter, and his fluidity and route-recognition abilities allow him to mirror receivers well in coverage. He would be a tremendous addition to Jacksonville's secondary to pair with Tyson Campbell."
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do over the next few weeks, but they must ensure they are the able to find the best possible
