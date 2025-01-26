REPORT: Jaguars Add Another Dynamic WR in Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a brand new head coach, Liam Coen, who is considered one of the best offensive minds in the National Football League. Jacksonville has one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
They also have a quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, with whom they signed a nearly $300 million contract. After two consecutive disappointing seasons, the Jaguars must continue to give their star quarterback the tools to be successful.
With offensive-minded Coen leading the way and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s emergence, the Jaguars have an intriguing opportunity to improve their team.
The Jaguars selected Thomas in the first round of the most recent NFL Draft, and he turned out to be one of the rising stars of the NFL season. Matthew Cannata of the Pro Football Network believes the Jaguars will use an even higher pick to potentially form one of the more talented receiving duos in the league.
After Thomas finished his rookie season with over 1,000 yards while playing a portion of the season with backup quarterback Mac Jones, the Jaguars adding what many consider the top receiver in this draft would give the Jaguars a potent offense.
"Tetairoa McMillan’s length is his greatest weapon," Cannata said. "He possesses a wingspan matched only by the likes of Mike Evans and Kyle Pitts, which makes him an enticing prospect that the Jaguars may not be able to pass up as they look to get someone opposite rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr.
"[Evans] is 20 pounds heavier and has far more physicality than McMillan. The Arizona WR isn’t nearly as explosive as Pitts. His closest comparisons are probably Drake London and Tee Higgins. While both have been excellent as pros, neither are among the league’s best.
"McMillan might be an outlier to bet on, though. He’s smooth and technical as a route runner, and he attacks the football and makes it disappear better than anyone in recent memory not named Mike Gesicki. However, his lack of post-catch creativity and overall explosiveness means he lacks two of the most consistent indicators for NFL success."
The Jaguars' most efficient way to turn things around would be to add another quality receiver, as well as other draft picks and free agents.
