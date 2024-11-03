REPORT: Jaguars AFC Foe Was Interested in Trading For Former Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars made big waves on the trade front earlier this week, dealing long-time left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings -- but the Vikings weren't the only team interested in the Jaguars' blindside blocker.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New England Patriots also showed interest in Robinson -- just weeks after the Jaguars defeated them in London.
"The Patriots have been looking for offensive line help. They looked into Cam Robinson before the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings, and they've also been in touch with free agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries," Fowler said.
Jacksonville traded Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick. The move came after Robinson sat behind Walker Little in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which came a day after Robinson cleared concussion protocol from the previous game.
It was the first time a healthy and active Robinson did not start at left tackle since he was drafted in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In the previous games Little had started at left tackle since 2021, Robinson was either injured or suspended.
After entering most of the last eight seasons as the Jaguars' starting left tackle, the Jaguars are moving forward to a new future at the position starting in Week 9. It will be the first game since 2016 that Robinson is not a part of the franchise after he has started nearly 100 games in the last eight seasons.
"We’ll definitely miss Cam [Robinson]. Cam's a guy that's kind of been a staple here for us since we got here three years ago, whatever that may be. When you think of the Jaguars, honestly Cam's one of the guys you think of," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.
"So, it's tough to see somebody that gave so much for us while we were here in this regime, of himself to the team… So that's always tough. You don't want to lose anybody. We become a tight-knit group in the unit room that we're in, but excited for Walker's opportunity. We know Walker will step into it and do a good job.”
