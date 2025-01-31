REPORT: Jaguars AFC South Foe's Glaring Struggles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend the offseason trying to revamp their roster, after yet another disappointing season.
The Jaguars finished 4-13 after entering the season with much higher expectations than a four-win season.
Jacksonville fired former head coach Doug Pederson and hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach. Coen undoubtedly has much work to do this offseason, as does the rest of the Jaguars' front office.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked the Colts defense the 23rd-best defense in the league this season. Three of the teams in the AFC South ranked 21st or worst in Rolfe's rankings, showing
"The Indianapolis Colts’ season will be defined by their Week 17 faceplant against the [New York] Giants," Rolfe said. "While this defense was never as bad as the 45-point disaster that eliminated them from playoff contention, this 23rd-place ranking was an accurate reflection of their overall level."
"Indianapolis’ defense has seen little improvement over the last three seasons since Shane Steichen became head coach and was actually worse this year than over the last two combined. As a result, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Gus Bradley fired after three seasons.
Rolfe noted that while the Colts made additions to their roster last offseason, their record proved the additions did not work out very well. The Colts were one of the worst scoring defenses in the league this season, but Rolfe believes he knows what can help the Colts' defense turn things around next season.
"Even with investments along the defensive line over the years, the Colts finished 30th in pressure rate without blitzing and 30th in third-down defense," Rolfe said. "Becoming more disruptive on money downs will be this unit’s easiest path toward improvement in 2025."
The Jaguars must not only improve this offseason, but they must plan on the other teams in their division to do so as well. Most of the teams in the AFC South have a legitimate chance of significantly improving this offseason via the draft or free agency.
The new-look Jaguars will have their work cut out for them this offseason. They must take advantage of the opportunity to gain ground in the division.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.