REPORT: Jaguars' Bitter Rival Colts to Continue With Potential QB Move
It seems like the Kirk Cousins era has come to an end with the Atlanta Falcons, as the Falcons have officially benched the quarterback heading into Week 16.
Cousins signed a massive $180 million contract with Atlanta last offseason in a deal that featured $100 million in guaranteed money.
The Falcons then proceeded to select Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL Draft, a clear indication they didn't necessarily trust Cousins moving forward (which makes their decision to hand him all of that dough all the more questionable, but that's a story for another day).
With the 36-year-old likely becoming available this coming offseason, a couple of Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South rivals could potentially take a look at him, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has already tabbed the Indianapolis Colts as a possible destination.
"Anthony Richardson is simply too talented for the Indianapolis Colts to give up on him. However, it's important that the franchise has a stable presence as a backup quarterback to fill in when the need arises," Brooke wrote.
Richardson has been absolutely horrendous for the Colts in his second season, throwing for 1,683 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 47 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 60.1 in 10 starts.
He was even briefly benched in favor of Joe Flacco earlier in the season, but regained his starting job after Flacco bombed.
There was even speculation around the trade deadline that Indianapolis could move Richardson, but how much of that was actually legitimate is anyone's guess.
It seems hard to imagine that the Colts would give up on the former No. 4 overall pick so soon, which is why Brooke sees Cousins as a reserve option for Indianapolis.
"Whether it's due to injuries or being benched for poor play, Richardson is a risk to miss time as the Colts' starting quarterback," added Brooke. "That means legitimate playing opportunities for his backup, which could be appealing to Cousins if he's unable to find another landing spot where he's a guaranteed starter."
Here's the thing, though: if Richardson gets benched again, it may be time for the Colts to admit that they made a mistake in drafting him.
Let's face it: Richardson has completed a horrendous 50.1 percent of his throws in 14 career starts. He has been injured multiple times. Yes, he is athletic and has a big arm, but if he isn't able to locate his receivers, is it really worth sticking with him long term?
The University of Florida product has shown no signs of improvement in 2024. As a matter of fact, he has actually regressed from his small four-game sample size the year prior.
Richardson is still just 22 years old, so he does have room to right the ship. But if Indianapolis does, in fact, pursue Cousins, it would be a sign that the Colts don't exactly have a ton of faith in Richardson moving forward.
Let's keep in mind how terrible Cousins has been in 2024. Over his last five games, he has thrown just one touchdown as opposed to nine interception.
