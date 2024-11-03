REPORT: Jaguars Connected To Pro Bowl Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this season, as they are entering their Week 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-6.
While the Jaguars did really from the same 2-6 record to win the AFC South two years ago, chances are, they won't be replicating that run in 2024.
As a result, Jacksonville is beginning to move some pieces.
The Jaguars have already dealt defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and offensive tackle Cam Robinson, and they could be moving some other pieces before the NFL trade deadline, as well.
One potential player who could be on the move is offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"No surprise: Buffalo safety Mike Edwards is available, and so is Jaguars five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff," Russini wrote.
Scherff is in the middle of his third season with tha Jags after signing with the club in free agency back in March 2022.
The 32-year-old has not been quite as dominant as he was during his days with the Washington Commanders, but he has still been dependable, having played in every single game since landing in Jacksonville.
Scherff is in the last year of his deal, and with the Jaguars looking primed for a quasi-rebuild (or at least some significant changes) in the offseason, it seems rather unlikely that they will be re-signing the veteran.
As a result, it's better for Jacksonville to recoup some value for him now before losing him for nothing in free agency.
The Jaguars have been wise to get started moving players early in order to begin collecting draft capital for the future. But they still have more work to do.
Jacksonville has a handful of players that could be moved for a decent return before Nov. 5, and Scherff certainly represents one of those pieces.
Scherrf entered the NFL as Washington's fifth overall pick back in 2015. He made five Pro Bowl appearances during his time in the nation's capital, notching one First-Team All-Pro selection to boot.
He has not earned any of those honors with the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.