REPORT: Jaguars Division Foe Facing Crucial Decision
The Jacksonville Jaguars can officially begin planning for what is coming up next. Jacksonville's situation has undoubtedly changed since firing former head coach Doug Pederson just moments after the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.
The Jaguars' figuring out their head coaching situation allows them to put forth a full effort to rebuild a team with plenty of experience. Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence returns from injury this offseason and will look to solidify himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
While the Jaguars have many decisions this offseason, so do many teams around the National Football League. However, as is the case with most teams, the Jaguars will keep an eye on the teams in the AFC South and their moves.
Jacksonville and other teams in the National Football League must find a way to continue improving their teams. The AFC South was filled with mainly losing teams, and those teams will undoubtedly want to improve this offseason.
While most teams want to improve, the Houston Texans would improve best if they did not change much. The Texans have had two winning seasons in a row and won the AFC South two weeks in a row.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network noted that former Las Vegas Raiders and current Texans player Denico Autry may have found himself on the short end of the stick.
"The Houston Texans will need to make some moves to open cap space this offseason if they want to challenge for the AFC South title again in 2025," Rolfe said. "However, their options from a cap-savings perspective are limited, and they might need to do that with restructures and extensions rather than cuts. There are a couple of options to help open that space, with Denico Autry being the primary one.
"Autry played just 25% of the snaps for the team in 2024 and finished with three sacks and nine pressures. Those are not great numbers for someone costing nearly $11 million against the cap. Therefore, saving just under $6 million by cutting him might allow them to use that money for a better cost-to-production ratio than they are getting from Autry."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE