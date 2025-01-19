REPORT: Jaguars Set to Finally Add a Playmaker
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished this season 4-13 after failing to recover from a poor starter. However, the Jaguars also finished last season poorly, making this season feel like it was just a continuation of last season.
Over the last two seasons, it has been evident the Jaguars need more than just a new head coach. Jacksonville's roster is deeply flawed, even though they thought otherwise heading into this season.
After two consecutive seasons of subpar play, there is no more denying the Jaguars need better players if they hope to compete for a division title and potentially a playoff berth. Jacksonville has numerous holes on the roster that they must try to fill over the next few weeks via the NFL Draft and free agency.
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team recently released his mock draft, with predictions of what each team will do in the first round of this year's draft. Crabbs believes the Jaguars finally find a way to add a difference-maker to their roster.
"The Jaguars' future hangs in the balance as [Jaguars owner] Shad Khan and company carry out another series of head coaching interviews," Crabbs said. "There's a joke to be found about retaining Trent Baalke and what that means about landing a "prototype" sized player at a premium position, but at the end of the day, Travis Hunter on the board at No. 5 is simply too good to pass up. This is a pick you make, and let him declare where he's best suited to help you this summer. He's that good."
The Jaguars must find a way to improve dramatically this offseason. Jacksonville has struggled in nearly every facet over the previous two seasons, proving that the roster undoubtedly needs help.
Although the Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the end of the season, they need much more than just a new head coach to turn things around. The Jaguars have numerous critical decisions to make this offseason that they cannot afford to get wrong.
Jacksonville must have a successful offseason or more than their head coach needs to be fired. If the Jaguars continue to fail, it may be time to blame the person who put the team together.
