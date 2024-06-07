Report: Jaguars Sign 2nd Rounder Maason Smith
The Jacksonville Jaguars almost have their entire 2024 NFL Draft class under contract.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Jaguars' second-round defensive lineman Maason Smith is the latest to sign his rookie deal. The only Jaguars draft pick who remains unsigned is first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., an LSU teammate of Smith's.
A former five-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, Smith appeared in nine games and started four as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors after 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.
"Hard worker. You know, obviously, he's got measurables. He's a long guy, but really likes to play. Practices hard, like I said, and he's a sponge and I think as Coach Nielsen gets his hands on him and Coach Garrett, his best days are ahead of him," Jaguars linebackers coach and former LSU defensive coordinator Matt House said during rookie minicamp.
After sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the 2022 season, Smith returned in 2023 and started 12 games while recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
"It wasn't till the latter half of the season, maybe even into the latter quarter of the season." House said when asked when Smith started to look like himself again in 2023.
"But you know, coming back from that injury, that takes a while, and then he missed some time in training camp. But when we first got there, I mean, he was unblockable, the first spring and even into the first game before he got hurt.