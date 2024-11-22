REPORT: Jaguars Slammed By Recent Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the league after weeks of multiple embarrassing losses this season. Some would argue that they are the worst team, especially after losing to the Detroit in the blowout fashion they did.
Mike DiRicco of ESPN recently released his rankings of every team in the league. Shockingly, he did not rank the Jaguars as the worst team in the National Football League.
However, he did rank them as nearly one of the worst teams, ranking the Jaguars the 30th-best team in the league. Considering all that has gone wrong for the Jaguars this season, they can take solice in the fact that at least one or two other teams have worst situations.
"To be fair, everyone's seat is boiling because of the 2-9 start and the worst loss in franchise history on Sunday,” DiRocco said. “ Taylor's offense, behind backup quarterback Mac Jones, has scored 13 points combined over the past two games. But Ryan Nielsen's defense just gave up 645 yards and a franchise-worst 52 points to the Lions. The jobs of coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke are in jeopardy, too. It could be a complete organizational reset when the season ends.”
The Jaguars’ game against the Lions was a forgettable game as almost nothing went right for Jacksonville the entire night. However, Pederson made the team watch the film on the game so they could see their mistakes on work on them in practice.
“Again, to that point, if I'm not—and I shared with this, this morning, if I don't keep my foot on the gas with these guys, then it's almost like you are pulling the plug on the season. I'm not going to do that for these players. I'm going to keep pushing them. I'm going to keep showing them. I'm going to show them the good. I'm going to show them the bad. We have to get through these games. We’ve got to watch the tape in order to get better. I think it's important to do that, and that's why we did it today.”
