REPORT: Jaguars Staff Looking at Grim Future After 2024
With Bill Belichick now off the table for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching gig, it is fair for questions to start to surround the current coaching staff and the validity of their chances to stick around.
After picking up a big win in Nashville in Week 14, head coach Doug Pederson is set to take the 3-10 Jaguars into the final month of the season with hopes for a late-season resurgence.
But as things stand today, it appears those inside the Miller Electric Center are prepared for possible change at the end of the season.
As we have reported, staff members inside the Jaguars' facility have already felt uncertainty over the last several weeks on where the dust might settle after the 2024 season concludes. And in a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, it appears member of the organization are prepared for a season of change.
"For the Jaguars, the sense I get from talking to people is that owner Shad Khan would make the head coaching job more attractive by also starting anew at general manager," Fowler said.
"People in Jacksonville are bracing for change, but whether that's a full-house cleaning still needs to be determined. But most people are predicting the Jaguars to open barring a major surprise."
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has been tight-lipped about the futures of both Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke to this point, making no public statements or moves on either despite the disappointing season.
But most assume the Jaguars job will be open, largely as a result of the sky-high expectations Khan had for this Jaguars team. He wanted consistent winning and even a playoff season, and instead he has gotten one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise memory. As a result, there could be plenty of change in Duval in the coming months.
"We don't usually know what the plans of team owners are until the season ends," Graziano said.
"That said, the people to whom I'm talking to believe Jacksonville is likely to come open, and the question there is whether GM Trent Baalke will get to stay to pick the next coach to replace Doug Pederson or if the Jags will change both spots."
