Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Win Over the Titans Change?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on Trent Baalke, the win over the Tennessee Titans and more.
Q:Who is better: Brian Thomas, Brian Robinson or Brian Jones?
A: I will defer to Tiki Barber.
Q: What’s up with Richard Sherman’s continually awful Trevor Lawrence takes? It’s one thing to say he’s average or overrated. I’ll agree to disagree. But when you claim the Texans would have rather Trevor finish the game over Mac Jones, and are now saying Trevor is failing our “highly touted offensive coordinator”, you’ve reached a new level of narcissistic delusion.
A: I ... really don't know. It has seemed almost personal with Richard Sherman toward Trevor Lawrence for the last year or so. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I have no issue with Sherman forming his own evaluation of Lawrence, but he has certainly taken it to a strange place.
Q: Does impressive play from young players increase Baalke's chances of surviving?
A: I don't think so. If the play of guys like Tank Bigsby, Jarrian Jones and Maason Smith will make any sway one way or another on whether Trent Baalke keeps his job. The performance of Brian Thomas Jr. is a feather in his cap, but is it any more convincing of an argument than the lack of success from his latest free agency class is? I am not so sure.
Q: Not necessarily Jags, but with Soto’s record breaking deal what free agent in NFL history would’ve garnered the biggest payday if there was no salary cap?
A: I will go with Peyton Manning or Tom Brady when they hit the market, even at their age. Otherwise ... Charles Woodson, maybe?
Q: I may be wrong but I've got the feeling the media around the team has become more "luke-warm" about there being a new regime next year. Have you heard anything? What's your gut tell you as far as GM/coach changes next year?
A: I think a lot of Jaguars media -- who I respect as my peers -- look at the Jaguars' past history of not making the obvious moves and just assume the team will go the non-traditional route. I don't blame them for thinking that. With that said, I am of the belief that head coach Doug Pederson will be fired. This is more so based on what I think about Shad Khan's expectations entering the season than it is based off anything I have heard.
I do think the Jaguars will have a new general manager as well, but I would be lying to you if I said I wasn't a bit less confident in my thinking on that one.
Q: Would you pay BTJ $90 million for 3 years?
A: Sure, why not.
Q: Jags beat the Titans, great! They could beat Jets, Titans and Raiders too, awesome! But we're losing talent in the Draft. How many blue chips do you expect in this draft? Which impact players in positions of need could be available among top 5 -10? Thanks
A: From what I can see, there are six different prospects who make sense for the Jaguars in the top-10. Probably three different prospects (counting Travis Hunter). I think Hunter and WIll Johnson are the two players I would call blue chips in this class, as of today.
Q: Why does Ledbetter get so much more run than guys like Jefferson and Otometwo, and sometimes even Lacy?
A: He has a ton of experience and the Jaguars' staff is likely a little more sure what he is bound to do on a given play from a responsibility standpoint. That is all I got on that front. I agree that the young guys should play more, namely Jordan Jefferson.
Q: Hi John, if the Jags pick up another win or two down the stretch, please tell me there is no way Pederson is coming back. Do you think it's a foregone conclusion that he is gone, no matter what happens the remainder of the year?
A: I personally think so. This isn't a report, but is my general opinion of things. I can report that many of those inside the building feel the same sense of uncertainty that everyone else does. Shad Khan is a tight-lipped owner, and there aren't many inside of the Miller Electric Center who know exactly how things are going to play out.
Q: If Jags win a few more games, does Shad keep Doug?
A: I don't know. Anyone who says whether they do is guessing. With that said, it is my personal opinion and belief the Jaguars will have a new coaching staff in place next year.
Q: If a regime change happens, who do you think are untouchable players?
A: Good question. I think Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tyson Campbell are the primary ones right now. Guys like Walker Little and Anton Harrison are in the next tier.
