REPORT: Jaguars to Solidify Significant Area of Need

The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled in many areas over the past two seasons on both sides of the ball. Those difficulties led to a 4-13 campaign this season and the Jaguars' front office firing Doug Pederson.
Pederson's departure was the first of a few critical changes for the Jaguars this offseason, it likely will not be that last, as Coen will soon begin building out his coaching staff. Coen and the Jaguars' front office will then try to fix the roster the best they reasonably can in one offseason.
With free agency and the NFL Draft fast approaching, teams will soon start officially wheeling and dealing, helping get a better idea of what is going on with each team. Still, the Jaguars have so many issues on the roster, it will be a tall task for Coen to turn things around quickly.
However, a solid draft haul and a productive free agency period could help spark a more efficient turnaround for the team.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes that while the Jaguars selected an offensive-minded coach in Coen, they will use their first-round pick on a defensive lineman. While the Jaguars could choose one of many positions on the defense to address with their first-round pick, a defensive lineman makes sense for a defense that was one of the worst in the league against the run.
"Despite having quality edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, the Jaguars struggled to generate pressure in 2024, posting the seventh-lowest pressure rate (30.8%) in the NFL," Cameron said. "The primary issue was the interior, where Jacksonville’s defensive tackles recorded a league-worst 8.9% pass-rush win rate.
"Graham would provide an immediate impact. Since the start of 2023, he has posted elite marks in the stable metrics for interior defenders, ranking in the 96th percentile or better in pass-rush grade against true pass sets and run-stop percentage."
The Jaguars have already made multiple bold changes this offseason, including firing former general manager Trent Baalke after Jaguars owner Shad Khan initially deciding to keep him.
It will be up to the new Jaguars font office and coaching staff to get the right players to Jacksonville and then coach those players up.
