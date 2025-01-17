REPORT: Jaguars' Top Offseason Priority Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a miserable 2024 NFL campaign in which they went just 4-13 and saw Trevor Lawrence miss seven games with multiple injuries.
But were they really as bad as their record indicated?
The Jaguars actually have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, so there is plenty of reason to be optimistic heading into 2025. Plus, let's face it: they play in the AFC South.
That being said, Jacksonville obviously has some work to do in the offseason, and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has identified the top offseasn priority for the team: finding an identity.
"It seemed that the Jaguars weren’t quite sure of what they wanted their approach to be on offense or defense," Wasserman wrote. "They’ve struggled to run the ball for a couple of years now. They ran a ton of man coverage this past season on defense despite not having enough personnel capable of doing so. This team needs two things: an identity and an emphasis on protecting and maximizing Trevor Lawrence’s abilities."
Here's the thing: the Jaguars have foundational pieces that many other teams with similar records simply do not possess.
First and foremost, they have Lawrence under center. Say what you want about his struggles, but Jacksonville paid him $275 million for a reason. The front office trusts him, and he has shown plenty of flashes of greatness.
The Jaguars also lay claim to star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., an impressive young running back in Tank Bigsby and intriguing prospects like tight end Brenton Strange and wide out Parker Washington.
And that's just on the offensive side of things.
Defensively, Jacksonville has one of the best league's pass-rushing tandems in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, plus a nice stable of young cornerbacks led by Tyson Campbell.
Do the Jaguars have holes that need to be filled? Absolutely. They need to go out and get more weapons for Lawrence, they should patch up the offensive line and their are plenty of gaps defensively that must be addressed.
But Jacksonville is not in a bad spot by any stretch of the imagination.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.