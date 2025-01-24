REPORT: The Jaguars Have a Solid Nucleus to Build Around
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful first two weeks of the season. After apparently being all in on Ben Johnson before he signed with the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars finally fired former general manager Trent Baalke after nearly losing out on Liam Coen.
Like many around the league, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports believes the Jaguars have one of the best situations for a coach to walk into of all the teams with a head coaching vacancy.
“But there is a good nucleus,” Prisco said. “They have the quarterback, two good pass rushers, two solid tackles, a good corner in Campbell, and the big-play receiver in Thomas. They need to fill in some key spots, but this isn't a team that far off, provided Lawrence can be unleashed.
Prisco noted that although Lawrence has struggled, many regard him as one of the primary reasons why the Jaguars' vacant head coaching position was desirable. Still, Prisco notes that part of the plan to help the Jaguars turn things around consists of getting the most out of the veteran quarterback.
"In talking to people around the league, Lawrence was one of the star attractions about the job. I'd rather have the Jacksonville job with Lawrence than the [New York] Jets job with the quarterback uncertainty," Prisco said. "So now that the Jaguars can move forward with a new plan, I will lay it out for them:
"1. Hire an executive VP.
2. Hire the coach.
3. Hire the right general manager and not somebody who will battle the coach and make it an ego thing.
4. Fix Lawrence and make the offense his, not trying to fit him into an offense.
5. Get bigger. Get tougher.
6. Make Thomas your Ja'Marr Chase-Justin Jefferson-type feature receiver.
7. Get the right offensive line coach -- always a key hire.
8. Build the interior of the offensive line.
9. Keep special-teams coach Heath Farwell. He's too good. If not him, bring home former Jaguars linebacker Brant Boyer, who was Saleh's special teams coach with the Jets.
10. Learn how to take advantage of an owner who is more than willing to try and build a winner, even if it might not seem that way to those on the outside. The assets are there, the cash is there, the desire is there, but now it's up to Khan to get the right people to make it work. Getting rid of Baalke was the first and right step to trying to make this team a winner."
The Jaguars undoubtedly have pieces that can potentially be successful in the right situation. Jaguars owner Shad Khan hopes his next coaching staff can cultivate an environment his talented players can thrive in.
