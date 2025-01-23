Social Media Reacts to the Jaguars Firing Trent Baalke
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an interesting offseason, to say the least. They fired former head coach Doug Pederson on the first day of the offseason and have spent the time since looking for his replacement.
However, that is where the Jaguars' problems lie, as owner Shad Khan apparently misdiagnosed the team's current state and how coaches and players around the league view it. His miscalculation has caused the Jaguars to miss out on the top available coaching candidates.
General manager Trent Baalke survived through multiple losing seasons with multiple coaches being fired, even though he was the general manager putting together the subpar teams taking the field on Sundays.
After years of failure, it became clear that Baalke was to blame for at least a decent amount of the issues plaguing the Jaguars over the past few seasons. As the Jaguars began their search for Pederson's replacement, it was rumored that many coaches did not want to work underneath Baalke because of his inability to assemble a competent roster, amongst other reasons.
However, those were just rumors that come and go in the offseason, especially during coaching searches and the NFL Draft. So, it is hard to know what is real and only speculation.
Those rumors were proven true when Ben Johnson chose the Chicago Bears over Jacksonville. Still, with the Bears having the most recent draft's first overall draft pick at quarterback, it could be argued Johnson's decision had more to do with the quarterback position than not wanting to work with Baalke.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' upside gave Khan reason to provide Baalke the benefit of the doubt, even after losing out on Johnson. Then, the Jaguars reportedly offered or planned to offer Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen a massive contract to lure him from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only for Coen to reportedly decide to stay in Tampa Bay as a coordinator rather than be the Jaguars' head coach.
The Jaguars losing out on Johnson as he took the vacant head coaching position with the Bears was one thing, but losing out on Coen as he decided he'd instead remain a coordinator than become the head coach of the Jaguars was undoubtedly an indictment of Baalke's presence.
In response to losing out on another top coaching choice, Khan and the Jaguars decided to move on from Baalke, which probably should have happened a while ago.
Social media did not hold back in response to the long-awaited move.
