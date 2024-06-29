Shad Khan on Jaguars' 2024 Roster: 'I Think It's A Huge Upgrade'
If there was one message Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan made clear this week, it is that his expectations have been raised -- significantly.
The Jaguars have gone 9-8 in each of the past two seasons, accounting for 66% of the Jaguars' winning seasons under Khan. But Khan noted on Wednesday that becoming an annual playoff team is the new expectation for head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.
A huge part of that potential playoff push? The moves the Jaguars made this offseason. The Jaguars brought in new starters in the trenches in center Mitch Morse and defensive tackle Arik Armstead, along with other veteran additions like defensive back Darnell Savage, cornerback Ronald Darby and wide receiver Devin Duvernay,
To Khan, the moves the Jaguars made over the course of the offseason serves as a source of improvement compared to a year ago, specifically up front.
"Well, I think it's a huge upgrade. I think the depth on the D-line and O-line speaks for itself. I think having veteran presence and so I think that is where everything starts in football," Khan said on Wednesday. "I mean, just look, I mean you guys know that, the world knows it. I mean, we were terrible. 32 out of 32, I think running the ball or something like that. No one wins a football game."
The Jaguars' running game was among the least effective in the NFL a year ago, with the Jaguars finishing No. 31 in yards per attempt, No. 24 in rushing yards per game, No. 30 in rushing EPA/play, and No. 31 in rushing success rate.
To change that -- and to improve their number of wins -- the Jaguars will need to hope their offseason additions are the improvements Khan is banking on.