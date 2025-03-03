Should the Jaguars Be Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season had very few bright spots. They only won four games, and this season was one to forget for Jaguars fans. However, their rookie wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr., was a revelation and is one of the things to be excited about for next season.
In his rookie year, he had 1,282 yards and ten touchdowns, with no fumbles. He did this despite inconsistent quarterback play and was a finalist for OROY. Although he didn't win it, he displayed his incredible talent and showed that he's legit.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, he was the only bright spot in their passing game. He was the only receiver for them to go for more than 1,000 yards, and if the Jaguars are serious about competing, they have to revamp their passing game alongside their run game.
The Jaguars may get rid of Christian Kirk this offseason. He had a promising start to his career in Jacksonville but has declined every season since. Getting rid of him may result in them taking a cap hit, but it's worth it to open up a roster spot to someone who could make the most of it.
The San Francisco 49ers are open to trading Brandon Aiyuk. This comes after they traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, which means there is potentially a lot of roster turnaround in San Francisco.
Should the Jaguars be interested in trading for Aiyuk? It's certainly an interesting proposition. The Jaguars' receiver room suffered a lot from injuries last season, so it may not be the best idea to trade for a receiver who only played seven games last season.
In that time, he caught 25 balls for 374 yards. Kirk was similarly injured this past season, as he only played eight games. To compare the two seasons, Kirk caught 47 balls for 379 yards and a touchdown.
Although he's potentially available, I don't think it'd be advisable for the Jaguars to target Aiyuk. They would have to give up assets in order to get him, which puts them even further behind on their rebuild. They should look to pair Thomas Jr. with someone they get from the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.