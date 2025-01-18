REPORT: Do the Jaguars Have a Realistic Shot to Land Johnson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 13-21 over the past two seasons, even after spending willingly last offseason in free agency. The Jaguars need a roster overhaul but first need a head coach after firing former head coach Doug Pederson last week.
Jacksonville, like many other teams, were hopeful to land Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Ben Johnson. However, many believe the continued presence of general manager Trent Baalke may keep Johnson away, as he has other options where he can pick his general manager.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained the problematic decision Johnson will soon have to make. However, Johnson may still have another team interested in his services next season.
"There’s only two guys who were no-brainers going into it, Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson. Now, with Ben Johnson, the question is, is there a spot where he is willing to go and give up this opportunity to be a part of an emerging juggernaut in Detroit? Also, not every guy wants to be the guy at the front of the room.
"I’ve heard that Ben Johnson relishes his current role as the mad scientist, coming up with all these trick plays, running the offense, and not dealing with the pressure of being the head coach. Look at what Dan Campbell has to deal with. He got doxxed. They had people show up at his house. When you are the offensive coordinator, that does not happen. When you are the head coach, that happens.
Florio believes that because the Las Vegas Raiders fired their general manager and head coach, their vacant position could be more enticing to Johnson than working with Baalke.
"Alignment has been the word most associated with Ben Johnson," Florio said. "He wants alignment with the front office. So, you look at some of these jobs where there is a general manager that maybe is not going to be as aligned. Then, you look at the Raiders, where two days after they fired the head coach, they cleared out the GM.
"The alignment is more likely going to be in Vegas if he chooses that job, and all indications, when you talk to people around the league, are the Raiders really want him. The question is, does he want to leave the Lions for anyone."
Time will tell what Johnson decides to do, as many teams, such as the Jaguars, wait patiently.
