Sports Illustrated Weighs In On Jaguars' Best Free Agency Fit
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter next week's free agency period with a few glaring needs.
Amongst the biggest and most critical of those needs is in the secondary. The Jaguars were among the worst defenses in the league against the pass in 2024, and the Jaguars now have the cap space and draft picks to be aggressive in their upgrades.
With the Jaguars plausibly being interested in adding veterans to both the cornerback and safety positions when legal tampering begins at noon on Monday. Among the available veteran defensive backs, which could make the most sense for the Jaguars?
That is where Sports Illustrated weighs in, with their selection being none other than Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy.
"Murphy is going to be one of the more coveted players on the market. He’s only 27 years old, plays a premium position and is coming off a Pro Bowl season," Sports Illustrated said.
"Furthermore, the Jaguars have been a mess against the pass, ranking dead last in 2024. Murphy, combined with star corner Tyson Campbell, would give Jacksonville a nice duo to build off."
The Jaguars opened up one spot in the secondary on Thursday when it was announced they would release cornerback Ronald Darby. The Jaguars still of course have Campbell, second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones and veteran cornerback Montaric Brown, so they aren't starting over from scratch.
Still, landing a starting-caliber cornerback in a player like Murphy would give the Jaguars a chance to use the No. 5 pick elsewhere, such as along the offensive or defensive lines or, perhaps, at a skill-position like wide receiver or tight end.
“Where it stands right now, I think we’ll prioritize positions that really are across the front both offensively and defensively and those that put points on the board. That’s where my mind goes when you ask a question like that. Beyond it, we’ll continue to round out," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It is clear the Jaguars will make moves in some form or fashion in the secondary over the next few months. Once Monday begins, we will find out just how much the Jaguars are attempting to invest.
