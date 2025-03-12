Titans Sign Former Jaguars OL
One former member of the Jacksonville Jaguars is joining an AFC South rival.
According to Aaron Wilson, former Jaguars offensive lineman Blake Hance is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Hance joins the likes of Luke Farrell and Andre Cisco as former Jaguars who have signed with new teams this offseason.
It is far from a surprise to see Hance land with the Titans due to his connection to Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, the father of head coach Brian Callahan. Callahan coached Hance while both were with the Cleveland Browns and is now reunited with the versatile backup offensive lineman.
The Jaguars made it clear that they viewed the offensive line as a serious area of weakness when they agreed to terms with three different offensive linemen on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
Hance joined the Jaguars in 2022 and appeared in 35 games with the franchise since: nine in 2022, 17 in 2023 and then nine again in 2024. Hance started a game for the Jaguars in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, filling in at both left tackle and guard when the Jaguars were hit by injuries.
With Hance now signed, the Jaguars still have several free agents who have not signed a deal with a new team in Brandon Scherff, Mac Jones, C.J. Beathard, Devin Duvernay, Ronald Darby, and the headliner in Evan Engram.
The Jaguars signed two likely starters in Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey, who should slot in at right guard and center respectively. They also signed former Dallas Cowboys backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.
"I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right? I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees," Coen said at his opening press conference.
"I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
