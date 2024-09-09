Trevor Lawrence Takes Responsibility For Key Mistakes Following Jaguars Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars started the season on the road against the Miami Dolphins and had the Dolphins on the ropes early in the game.
However, as the Jaguars were about to score a touchdown to go up 24-7 in the second quarter, running back Travis Etienne Jr. fumbled the ball on the Dolphins two-yard line and the Jaguars offense never recovered, failing to score another point after the fumble.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence credits Etienne for bouncing back and keeping his head in the game.
Lawrence refused to place all of the focus and blame on Etienne, noting that he has made costly mistakes before in the past and that the team still had a chance to win even after Etienne’s fumble. Lawrence even pointed out a sack against the Dolphins he wish he would not have taken.
“I've done it before, too. So no one is pointing the fingers,” Lawrence said. “We still had plenty of time in the game, and we have to be able to handle the adversity and go score in the next series, and that's the only good drive we had the whole half. It's on all of us when something like that does happen; we've got to gather around and make the next play, and we didn't do that. It seemed like we couldn't get any rhythm going in the second half besides on that drive. Yeah, obviously, that's going to be the story, and of course, that's important. That's something that you don't want to do and you can't do, but we had plenty of opportunities after that, and we couldn't get anything going.”
“I took a bad sack on second down on our last drive that we got that put us in a tough third down. There's plays all over the place that we've got to make and that we can't -- it's more mistakes, though than the plays you've got to make. It's more don't beat yourself, and I think you look at the whole game and that was where we struggled.”
Lawrence credits the Jaguars defense for keeping one of the best offenses in the league within striking distance for the whole game, giving the Jaguars offense a chance to win, even though they struggled in the second half.
“We made a lot of great plays, and our defense did a good job of holding a really explosive offense, and offensively we didn't score any points in the second half,” Lawrence said. “That's something that can't happen if we're going to win a lot of games, which is the plan. So we’ve got to score more.”
