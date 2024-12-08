Without Lawrence, Have the Jaguars Accepted Their Fate?
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered this season with high expectations for what the season could be. After making numerous additions to the roster and coaching staff this offseason, things immediately got off on the wrong foot when the Jaguars started 0-4.
Nearly each of those first four losses flashed positive and negative traits for the Jaguars. However, at 2-10, the traits displayed have been more bad than good.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been on the hot seat since the team started 0-4. It was rumored that Ithe could lose this job if the [Detroit] Lions blew them out, which they did.
However, Pederson is still coaching the team and will likely do so for the rest of the season. From there, it is anyone's guess what will happen, but Pederson will likely be fired after the season.
Pederson explained how he would categorize this season with two wins on the season and missing his starter again this season. Pederson made it clear that this season is far from what anyone in and around the Jaguars organization expected heading into it, making it much more disappointing.
“Obviously, disappointing," Pederson said. "It’s not what I expected, it’s not what the players expected, the team. A lot of high expectations obviously coming out of preseason, where we were as a team. It’s not where we wanted to be. Not saying we were going to—you’d love to be the number-one team in the AFC right now, but who knows? You could’ve been. You could’ve been in the top seven. You could’ve been in the top 10, top three, whatever. But it’s just disappointing for me personally, for the team, I know the players feel the same way. We’ve just got to take it all in stride and finish this season strong.”
Pederson believes Lawrence feels the same way about how things have gone this season, especially after his injury last week.
“I would say probably the same," Pederson said. "I think it’s the same as where I am as a coach, where the team is right now. I think he would feel the same way. I don’t want to speak for Trevor, but just disappointing and just something we’ve got to learn from moving forward.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.