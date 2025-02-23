BREAKING: Potential Top Jaguars FA Target Jevon Holland Thinks Old Team Has Moved On
The Jacksonville Jaguars are all set in the front office. They now have their head coach Liam Coen and finally their general manager James Gladstone. Now that group will come together to put a great off-season for the Jaguars to find success next season.
The Jaguars have the NFL scouting combine next week, then free agency starts in March, and the 2025 NFL Draft is in April.
For the Jaguars in free agency one area that they will try to improve in, is the secondary. The Jaguars will look to address the secondary by looking at the open market first.
The team will be targeting Miami Dolphins defensive back Jevon Holland. Holland is a good defensive back and will be a good upgrade for the Jaguars. Holland is on the younger side of this career and will give the Jaguars a lot of production on the field.
One good sign for the Jaguars is that Holland thinks that his current team the Dolphins is not going to bring him back next season and he will hit the open market next month.
"Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine's Day stuff or any type of edits and things like that. You can see guys that may not be here next year or maybe somewhere else are just not in it," Holland said Thursday on his Breakin' House Rules podcast.
"So, I'm like following them on Instagram, right, and I'm not in none of this s--- no more. And I'm like, OK, they've kind of moved on."
"I get it, I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same thing if I were in the same position. But from my perspective, I'm just like watching it like, I get it but OK, this is kind of the effects of being a free agent."
NFL Network's Judy Battista identified him as one of the players to watch during the franchise tag window. The Dolphins could also extend Holland before the free-agent negotiating window opens onMarch 10, or even re-sign him after he tests the market.
Once free agency opens up, do not be surprised if the Jaguars make the first move by getting Holland to Jacksonville.
