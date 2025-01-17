Where Does Maurice Jones-Drew Rank Jaguars' Tank Bigsby After 2024?
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby took a big step forward in 2024, but how much further can Bigsby take his game?
Bigsby flashed big-play ability behind a struggling offensive line in his sophomore season, and there seems to be a legitmate chance he enters 2025 as the team's leading running back. But how did his 2024 season stack up compared to his peers, and how much more room is there for growth for the former Auburn star and third-round draft pick?
In a ranking of all 32 lead running backs after the 2024 season, legendary Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked Bigsby at No. 28 -- putting him in place of Travis Etienne but only ahead of Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison.
"Not much went well for the Jags' offense in 2024, as the unit was riddled with injuries to its quarterback and wide receiver group. The RBs were pretty healthy, but struggled to elevate the unit on a regular basis," Jones-Drew said.
"Bigsby ended up being the more efficient back despite Travis Etienne getting 15 starts at the position. Bigsby could be in line for a bigger role under the next regime."
Bigsby led the Jaguars in attempts (168), rushing yards (766), and rushing touchdowns (7), while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught seven passes for 54 yards. By comparison, Etienne rushed 150 times for 558 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Etienne also caught 39 passes for 254 yards.
To Bigsby's credit, he was one of the NFL's best running backs in terms of yard after contact. He did this despite playing behind an offensive line that was tied for worst in the NFL at yards before contact. The rushing attack was so ineffective that normally diplomatic quarterback Trevor Lawrence called it out as a serious issue last week.
"I just think when you struggle to, for us it's whether it's certain plays unfolding, not going our way or scheme or whatever, we weren't able to run the ball consistently, effectively, the last few years and I think that really gave us trouble, to be honest," Lawrence said.
It's hard to get everything else going when that's struggling, so I think that's where you maybe can see the predictability is when that's not working, and you have to lean on pushing the ball downfield or getting the ball in the perimeter. I think that's where you can kind of see maybe some predictability. ,,, So yeah, I think at times we were, for sure, and I think that's something that definitely should be evaluated in the new scheme that we get, whoever comes in here, head coach, offensive coordinator, wherever the setup is, I think that that run game piece of setting our guys up for success with the scheme, and then obviously the detailed in coaching and making sure we're all on the same page to where we can run the ball effectively and consistently because I think that's where, you look at the good offenses in the NFL, they all pretty much have that, so we need to be able to do that."
