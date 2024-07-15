Who Joins Tony Boselli and Fred Taylor on Jaguars' Mount Rushmore?
Who are the four best players in Jacksonville Jaguars history?
The most popular names will always come up in this debate, with Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli leading the charge and multi-Hall of Fame finalist Fred Taylor right behind him.
"The only Jag in the hall of fame, left tackle Tony Boselli was one of the best at his position. during his seven years in the league. Boselli played all of them in Jacksonville. The first draft pick in team history, he made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro squads, helping the expansion Jaguars get to the playoffs in four of their first five seasons," NFL.com said.
"If you followed this channel, then you know we love us some Fred Taylor. Truly an underappreciated talent, the playmaker leads the club in all-time rushing yards. Taylor was sensational over his 11-year Jaguars career, gaining 1,000 yards on the ground in seven of those seasons. He battled injuries throughout his career, but at his peak he was among the NFL's best," NFL.com said.
But which Jaguars would join the duo on a Jaguars' Mount Rushmore? Would it be Jimmy Smith or Keenan McCardell? Maurice Jones-Drew or Mark Brunell? Brad Meester or Rashean Mathis?
For this exercise, NFL's vault went with Smith and Brunell as the Jaguars' next two top players, with Jones-Drew finishing as a close fifth option.
"Jacksonville wouldn't have had that early success without franchise wide receiver Jimmy Smith. Released by the Cowboys, Smith revitalized his career in Florida with nine 1,000-yard seasons in 11 years with the Jaguars. He made five Pro Bowls and teamed with Keenan McCardell to form one of the league's scariest receiver duos. Smith's 116 catches in 1999 topped all NFL wideouts," NFL.com said.
"Since we're on the topic of underrated, let's go ahead and shout out the greatest quarterback in team history. Mark Brunell led the league in passing during his famous 1996 season when Jacksonville finished one game shy of the Super Bowl. He led the Jaguars to four playoff appearances, two AFC title games and could launch the ball with the best of them," NFL.com said.