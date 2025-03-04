Why Liam Coen Thinks Jaguars GM Will Thrive
When it come to finding a new general manager to work alongside, it is clear Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was looking for some specific qualities.
Chief among those qualities? The ability to communicate and spread a clear version of the vision the Jaguars want to come to life. It was a calling card for the Jaguars throughout the week at the NFL Scouting Combine, and it is clear to see why.
From new general manager James Gladstone all the way down to head coach Liam Coen's additions to the Jaguars' coaching staff, communication was the key word of the new regime's week.
"It's at the forefront of this thing. Every single person I feel like that, we were able to bring in and onboard into this organization, that's at the forefront of the evaluation process," Coen told Jaguars.com.
"James, one of the most elite communicators I've ever seen. His ability to connect with all walks of life, all different ages, groups, everything. He's so detailed. And, you know, I've seen him have some really difficult conversations with people, first and foremost, and the way that he's been able to navigate and operate those conversations is somebody that I really wanted to work with."
To little surprise, Gladstone had similar things to say about Coen during his combine podium session. Gldstone was the Jaguars' only general manager candidate who had worked with Coen, with the two overlapping during their tenures with the Los Angeles Rams.
“He’s an elite communicator and I think that bridges a lot of gaps," Gladstone said about Coen.
"But when it comes to his offensive philosophy, the marriage between the run and the pass, the multiplicity of the screen game, the variety of the run game, he gives this team a notable edge and I think that’s something everybody’s going to appreciate.”
It is clear how impactful the relationship between Coen and Gladstone is set to be for the Jaguars moving forward. With Gladstone joining the team just a little over two weeks before the start of free agency, him and Coen are going to need to hit the ground running early on in their tenure to ensure a smooth offseason.
