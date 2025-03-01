Will Jaguars Move on From Andre Cisco?
The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive woes came to impact the teams performance throughout the 2024 season, rendering them near the bottom of the National Football League in defensive categories. With new faces of leadership in Jacksonville, some defensive pieces could be on their way out.
One player that has been recently predicted to cut ties and move forward in his professional career is safety Andre Cisco. Cisco was the Jaguars third round pick out of Syracuse in the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his pro career thus far, Cisco has provided glimpses into what he could turn into, it just might not be in Jacksonville.
According to an ESPN article titled "32 NFL Players Who Need A Change of Scenery This Offseason," the Jaguars safety found himself on the list, with a breakdown from Michael DiRocco explaining why he believes Cisco's days in Duval have come to an end.
"Cisco never developed into the consistent playmaker the Jaguars hoped when they drafted him in the third round in 2021. He did intercept eight passes and force three fumbles in four seasons, but he forced just one turnover and had multiple coverage breakdowns in 2024. The Jaguars gave up 23 pass plays of 30 or more yards last season, and he was part of the problem," DiRocco wrote.
By all means, it looks as though Cisco will have an extensive career within the NFL, but sometimes a change of scenery is all that players need to flourish into their true potential. Cisco was apart of the Jaguars most recent playoff run, and going into his age 25 season, Cisco provides several upsides to a team in the future.
Through his four seasons in Jacksonville, Cisco recorded 229 total tackles, 154 being solos, earned eight interceptions and had 24 passes defended in 63 career regular season games. Perhaps the New York native could be getting a call from a franchise back home this offseason?
If Cisco is on his way out the door for the Jaguars, the franchise could push longtime player Andrew
Wingard into the vacant role. Wingard is going into his age 28-29 season and he has seen success in Jacksonville since breaking into the league in 2019.
