Jaguars Got a Valuable Locker Room Addition in Jack Kiser
The Jacksonville Jaguars rounded out a productive NFL Draft with a productive third day. Specifically, the Jaguars added a quality piece in linebacker Jack Kiser of Notre Dame. The Jaguars have a roster in desperate need of talent and Kiser is undoubtedly talented.
However, like every rookie entering the National Football League, especially as a mid-round draft pick, Kiser must improve. The Jaguars' new coaching staff will have to coach up more than a few players, as it may be a season or two before they get top talent to Jacksonville.
Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network noted Kiser is "a violent football player who plays with the tenacity you'd like to see in a second-level defender. Will not slide his feet and beat ball-carriers to the spot in the fringe areas.
"Rather, Kiser constantly looks for alternate routes to find the football—in a positive way. He’ll work through backside blockers, adjust his depth and alignment pre-snap, and has shown no hesitation in taking on blockers in isolated situations."
Kiser also needs help in coverage, which will likely be part of the Jaguars' development plan for him. In Jacksonville, Kiser should have room to grow gradually into a contributor.
"In coverage, Kiser does not have a ton of experience working in space. When on the field, primarily in zone coverage situations, he can be a matchup that offenses look to exploit over the middle with more athletic tight ends and shiftier receivers. Hips are tight, and awareness is average when asked to drop and turn in open grass. Has evident ball production (4 career INTs), but he has trouble in keeping up with superior athletes over the middle of the field. Is best right now as a rotational early-down defender with snaps as an extra body when asked to blitz up the A and B gaps," Fowler said.
"Concerns remain about his comfortability in space, limiting his impact immediately as a defensive contributor. Projects well as a special-teams contributor due to his physicality, understanding of angles, and evident leadership both pre- and post-snap. He’s a player you want in a locker room.""
