10 Observations on Jaguars' Stunning Walk-Off Win Over Eagles in London: Cam Little Saves the Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Well, that was a lot.

The Jaguars had a heart-stopping last-second 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in London thanks to Cam Little's game-winning 57-yard field goal. So, what did we see during the madness and what does it all mean?

Cam Little and Ameer Abdullah Saved the Jaguars From a Brutal Loss

Oct 9, 2026; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, this was almost the worst loss of the Liam Coen era. They have lost close games before. They have even been blown out before. But this kind of mistake-filled game against an Eagles team that walked into the game with more injuries to key players than not, and there is no excusing where they almost were ... until Cam Little and Ameer Abdullah saved them.

It is hard to pinpoint exactly where the Jaguars were at their worst today. The third-downs to Jalen Hurts, the penalties, the blown red-zone trips, Liam Coen's play-calls, whatever ... but Cam Little did Cam Little things, and he got the Jaguars to their most miraculous win of the Liam Coen era after they almost had their worst loss. Hat tip to Abdullah for the return to set it up, too.

It is Time to Pay Parker Washington

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington was, more often than not, the best player on the field on Sunday. Washington scored both of the Jaguars' touchdowns, with a 51-yard catch-and-run from Trevor Lawrence setting the Jaguars up with a 7-0 lead early in the game. Washington wasn't done there, though, and he continued to show off the value he brings to the Jaguars throughout the game.

Washington made by far the biggest play of the game with his 27-yard touchdown catch on fourth-down in the fourth-quarter, making a spectacular one-handed catch in the end-zone when the Jaguars simply needed someone to make a play. Washington is the most valuable pass-catcher the Jaguars have, and they need to lock him up much cooner rather than later.

The Red-Zone Offense Was a Mess

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) reacts after a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars turned the ball over twice on downs after getting the ball to the Eagles' one-yard line. That happening once is brutal. But it happening twice is something that just should not happen to any team, let alone to a team that has legitimate aspirations of a deep playoff run. The Jaguars didn't convert a single one of their first three red-zone trips, a brutal outcome for a team that had been so good in the red-zone to start the season.

On the first of the three failed red-zone trips, the Jaguars had Chris Rodriguez nearly fumble, a Brian Thomas Jr. drop on the touchdown, and then a brutal fourth-down fly sweep to Tuten that honestly would have worked if the Jaguars did not have Rodriguez attempting to make the defining block on the edge against Pro Bowl linebacker Zack Baun.

On the second of the three failed drives, the Jaguars had 1st-and-10 at the Eagles' 14 before an Emmanuel Pregnon holding forced them into 1st-and-20 and derailed the entire drive, leading to a Cam Little 34-yard field goal. Then there was the third drive, where the Jaguars again had first-down at the Eagles' one-yard line before a false start and two delay of games paved the way 4th-and-5. It was simply a brutal day of red-zone offense.

The Third Down Defense Was Inexcusable

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) pursues during the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the fact that the Eagles went weeks without any success at all on third-down, it is a bit jarring to see how much success the Jaguars let them have. Jalen Hurts converted a 3rd-and-8 and a 3rd-and-10 in the first-half on their first scoring drive, and they then convered a 3rd-and-17 in the red-zone after a pass-interference on Travis Hunter. Hurts' 61-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper was also on third down, and Hurts was 6-of-9 for 119 yards and a touchdown on his first nine third-down drop backs.

Hurts was able to dice up the Jaguars in man coverage, and their blitzes continued to be ineffective as they had been in past weeks. The Jaguars simply had too many downs where they looked like the Eagles were putting them on their heels when they were supposed to be at their best. The Jaguars idea of bending but not breaking only works when the defense refuses to bend on must-win downs, and that didn't happen enough on Sunday.

Some Secondary Issues Popped Up

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper (80) breaks away from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) and cornerback Montaric Brown (1) for a touchdown reception during the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars entered Sunday knowing they had some issues in the secondary due to injuries, and those issues certainly showed up and made an impact early on. Rayuan Lane was getting picked on in coverage by the Eagles, with their offense mostly flowing through the middle of the field where Lane was occupying coverage. Lane also took a bad angle on Darius Cooper's 62-yard touchdown as the high safety.

Speaking of the Cooper touchdown, that was a rough, rough rep for cornerback Montaric Brown. Brown was active after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury, but he allowed a ton of explosive receptions over the first three weeks. He was the cornerback who Cooper beat on his touchdown, which was on 3rd-and-10. Brown simply has had the worst start of a season he has had since becoming a full-time starter, and it cost the Jaguars a touchdown.

The Jaguars OL Has Big Questions to Answer

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemen break the huddle during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big question facing the Jaguars' offensive line dating back to even last season is whether they are up to the task of slowing down blue-chip defensive linemen. The inability to do so at times has led to some of the only losses of the Liam Coen era, such as last year's losses to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and the Houston Texans and this year's loss to the Denver Broncos. That same issue was flagged several times against the Eagles, with star defensive tackle Jalen Carter dominating the game at times.

In the first half alone, Carter had two strip-sacks and a tackle for loss against the run. The Jaguars need to prove they can handle the NFL's elite defensive linemen, but this game was not a sign that they are yet ready to do that. Carter was a game-wrecker that the Jaguars were not ready for, and that could be a concern moving forward.

Then there is Anton Harrison. The Jaguars' starting tackle was carted off the field during second half on what appeared to be a non-contact injury. The Jaguars have some offensive line depth with experienced tackle Walker Little stepping in, but it is hard not to be concerned about the status of Harrison and the Jaguars' left tackle spot moving forward.

The Referees Have Gotten Completely Out of Control

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Referee Ron Torbert on the field during the first half between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't know what the answer is for the NFL, but they have a massive referee problem that Roger Goodell needs to somehow curb. The officials threw four (four!) penalties on the opening kickoff alone, and one of them was a brutal holding call on Branson Combs that negated a Josh Cameron touchdown. The replay after the return was ... not kind to the officials if that is the kind of holding that will draw a flag.

The officials continued to be flag-happy throughout the game, much like they were last week. The NFL is throwing an egregious number of flags this season, and far too many of them are simply calls that should never have been made by the zebras. Throwing a bad flag on an exciting opening-game touchdown while in front of an international crowd that you are trying to sell the game to sums up the NFL's referee problem.

Davon Hamilton is Invaluable

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) walks off the field after defeating the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you had to list the most valuable members of the Jaguars' roster thus far this year, it would not take you long to get to nose tackle Davon Hamilton. The seventh-year veteran has been a big part of what the Jaguars do on defense for years, but he played at a Pro Bowl/All-Pro level all season for the Jaguars, and this continued into Week 5 against a banged-up Eagles offensive line. These are the matchups Hamilton needs to win, and he certainly did that.

Hamilton showed up early for the Jaguars, getting a quarterback hit to force a Jalen Hurts incompletion on the first drive. Hamilton then served as the focal point to the Jaguars' run stuff of Will Shipley on fourth-down, which set up a shorter field for the Jaguars that ended up in the Parker Washington 51-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Oh, he was also the freaking long-snapper.

Jaguars' Offense Must Get Out of Their Own Way

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with teammates during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offense just can not get out of its own way sometimes. The Jaguars have been able to generate explosive plays at a high clip, but penalties and their own miscues have given the Jaguars some fits over the last few weeks. Yes, the officials are out of control, but the Jaguars also got in their own way early, such as penalties forcing a, uh, 2nd-and-40 on the first drive and Anton Harrison turning a 3rd-and-5 into a 3rd-and-10 with a false start.

Add in an early Brenton Strange drop that stalled a drive and then allowing Jalen Carter to force two fumbles early to caused significant losses of yardage, and the Jaguars' offense was far too often its own worst enemy. Then there were countless holding calls on the Jaguars' second scoring drive. Trevor Lawrence was doing some good things, but the Jaguars did not execute well enough across the board.

Josh Cameron is a Special Rookie

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) hauls in a reception before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is getting harder and harder to be surprised by anything that Josh Cameron does. The Jaguars' sixth-round receiver has made big plays for the Jaguars really every single time his number has been called since his first practice this spring, and it has carried over into the regular season. Cameron has had several impact plays already during the first month of the season, and this continued against the Eagles.

Cameron had the aforementioned negated kickoff return touchdown to start the game, which was nullified due to a questionable holding call on Branson Combs. Cameron then had one of the Jaguars' more significant third-down catches, catching a 3rd-and-2 target from Lawrence and breaking enough tackles to gain 32 yards and get the ball to the Eagles' 45. He simply keeps impressing, and he looks like he is getting better each week.