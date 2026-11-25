JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been flexible week in and week out under head coach Liam Coen over the last two seasons, and the trend continued in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

Dating back to even the early days of the Coen era, the Jaguars have been willing to adjust roles and strategies as the season goes on. They did it last season with Dyami Brown and Cole Van Lanen, and they have continued to do so this year as they fight their way to a potential top seed in the AFC. Not all changes are massive, but each is worth noting.

In the tough Week 11 loss to the New York Giants, the Jaguars made yet another change that should not go unnoticed: a change at punt returner.

The Punt Returner Change

While most of the conversation around Parker Washington's performance against the Giants has centered around the touchdown that wasn't, perhaps the most interesting note about his Week 11 is the fact that, for the first time in two years, he didn't play a single special teams snap. After serving as the Jaguars' top punt returner for the entirety of the Coen era, Washington didn't field a punt against the Giants, with veteran running back Ameer Abdullah instead taking his spot.

The Jaguars have toyed with using other returners at different points, such as with Travis Hunter returning punts in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. But Washington still returned punts in that game, unlike in Week 11 against the Giants. After the Jaguars entering the season willing to use Washington on punt team each week, it appears their tune has changed as we get into the meat of the season.

“Yeah, I think that obviously, as Parker [Washington] continues to ascend and doing really good things for us, just trying to limit some of the hits that he may take and some of the different game plan and meetings and things that he has to be involved in and have a lot of trust in Ameer," Coen said Monday.

"He's done it throughout the course of his career, did a great job last night of fielding them and giving us a chance. We didn't cover great. We didn't block it great. Didn't give him too many opportunities. I thought their punter did a phenomenal job flipping the field on a number of different occasions. I definitely see Ameer being able to do it for us moving forward.”

This is notable for a few reasons. One big reason is that Washington entered the season as one of the best returners in the NFL. He returned two different punts for touchdowns last season and had a punt return for a touchdown in 2024 too. Washington's punt return numbers have been, well, brutal in 2026 (10 returns for 49 yards, long of 12), but he is an elite talent there.

But the Jaguars clearly know Washington is one of their most important pieces on offense. Outside of Trevor Lawrence, Washington has a case to be made as the offense's second-most vital piece. This move seems to reflect that the Jaguars agree.