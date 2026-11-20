JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are not just one of the best teams in football in 2026, they are also one of the most interesting. This is not always the case in the NFL, but it certainly is in Duval this season.

Interesting times have the Jaguars sitting at 7-2 before a big road matchup with the Giants, which is when we are set to see the debut of new Jaguars Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates. Add in Trevor Lawrence hitting his peak, Parker Washington's continued big plays, and Travis Hunter's rare feats, and there is a lot to like about the Jaguars right now.

We break all of this down and more in this week's Jaguars mailbag, taking questions on Hunter's award chances , Washington, and much more.

Could Travis Hunter win DPOY? — Carl Brandon (@CarlBrandon_) November 19, 2026

A: I like where your head is at, even if I think it would still take quite a bit. Cornerbacks do not normally win this award since it is typically reserved for edge defenders and game-wrecking interior defensive linemen. Patrick Surtain II won the award in 2024, Stephon Gilmore won it in 2019, and Charles Woodson won it in 2009. That is just three cornerbacks among the last 17 winners, which means it is a long-shot based on his position alone.

With that said, Hunter has a few things going for him. The fact he plays some offense will likely earn him some added consideration since he is the only defender elibile for the award who is also contributing on offense. Surtain had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his award-winning year, and Hunter is on pace to at least match that with three interceptions and seven pass deflections in nine games, so the counting stats could be there. Advanced metrics are also high on Hunter. It also helps he is one of the most popular players in the sport.

Right now, front-runners for Defensive Player of the Year include Will Anderson Jr., Fred Warner, and Jeffery Simmons. There will be a lot of great candidates, Hunter included. If he goes on a complete tear over the second-half, never say never ...

If the Jaguars need outside edge help, who would be the first FA they should look at? — Rasta Jag (@Jah4Jags) November 19, 2026

A: If we are talking current free agents as of today off the street, I guess I would say Tyquan Lewis? At least in terms of who would fit the Jaguars. I do not see Leonard Floyd or Haason Reddick as good fits for what the Jaguars like to do on defense. It is slim pickings right now. If we are talking the 2027 free agents, maybe a guy like Myles Murphy?

Why do Parker Washington and BTJ play like they got freaky fridayed at some point? — Zatch (@Schu1tzy) November 19, 2026

A: The cool thing about Parker Washington is he has always shown flashes of being able to be this guy. He made some big catches when he was given the chance to as a rookie, then he stepped up the next year when the Jaguars faced injuries. He was also always one of the best players on the practice field. We said during the 2025 training camp that Parker Washington had the best camp of any of the receivers, and eventually the cream rose to the top.

Thomas has never really been a big contested catch guy, even if he has the frame for it. A lot of his big plays have come on vertical routes where he can run by the defense, on hole shots down the sideline, or on drag routes that allow him to get yards after the catch. This was the case for him as a prospect, too. Both are really talented players who just have really different skill-sets.

Who do you expect the Jags to let walk this offseason. Seems like one of our premier players will be gone (i predict ventrell miller will walk) — Jags Pulse (@JaguarsPulse1) November 19, 2026

A: I think Arik Armstead and Ezra Cleveland are set to walk. I also think they will keep both Jessie Bates and Parker Washington for sure. This would leave guys like Antonio Johnson, Ventrell Miller, Davon Hamilton, and then some role player guys like Davon Godchaux, Quintin Morris, Matt Dickerson, and Jahlani Tavai. I think the Jaguars keep most of the role players and 1-2 of the big-named trio after Washington and Bates.

Do you think Jonah Monheim could supplant Robert Hainsey if he plays well? Or would that be something explored in the off-season? — Art (@Kick_Rocks_007) November 19, 2026

A: I do not think it would be anything that would happen in 2026. Robert Hainsey is a two-time captain for the Jaguars for a reason and if he is healthy, he is going to be in the lineup. With that said, the Jaguars will need to clear cap space ahead of the 2027 offseason and it would make sense to see them use Hainsey's deal to do so entering the final year of his contract. I could very much so see this week, and perhaps the next few, be a bit of an audition for Jonah Monheim. The Jaguars' staff really does like him, and he keeps playing well when called upon.

How good has the defense looked this week and what do you expect from them Sunday? — Jag904eva (@jag904eva) November 20, 2026

A: We do not get to see all that much at practices during the regular season. We are out there between 10-20 minutes to see them stretch and do special teams and the start of individual drills, and then that is it. It is not like training camp or the offseason, where we see the entire practice. With that said, I expect a few takeaways against J.J. McCarthy and an improved effort against the run compared to the last two weeks.

Who would you rather potentially face in the playoffs, Denver or Houston? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) November 20, 2026

A: I think Houston is the easier matchup, even with C.J. Stroud playing like a top-10 quarterback and Bo Nix playing like, well, Bo Nix. Denver's defense is the only one that has come close to stopping the Jaguars' offense all season long. I like the Jaguars' defense's chances with a second-shot against the Houston passing offense.

The jags are moving into a weaker part of the schedule moving forward. What are some signs we can look for that this is the Super Bowl caliber team we think it is, rather than a schedule merchant? — Ben Perreault (@TheInfernoRing) November 19, 2026

A: My question whenever resume questions come up is usually this: which teams are people saying have a strong resume? It is the NFL. All teams play some tough squads and some not-so-tough squads. The balance is rarely 50/50, but simply winning games at any rate in the NFL is important. I think seeing the Jaguars continue to play mostly mistake-free football, regardless of who the foe is, is critical. Keep the turnovers low, work on penalties, and score in the red-zone.

What's going on with Tuten ? — PK Mass (@vc7117) November 19, 2026

A: I fully expect Bhayshul Tuten to play , even with his injuries. Liam Coen has said that he feels like running backs do not need to practice as much during the week to prepare for a game, and he has been fine with Tuten getting mostly mental reps.

Hunter buzzed the Titans sideline after his INT last week, would that have been flagged by a better crew or in a bigger game? Did the Jags coaches talk to him after? — postman pat (@aguatodrink) November 19, 2026

A: I do not think it had anything to do with the crew or the game. Most penalties only happen if the players involved in these scenarios carry on with the celebration longer than they should. Hunter did it just for a moment, and I doubt anyone spoke to him. The Jaguars love Travis Hunter and the juice he brings to the field.

Do the Jaguars sign Antonio Johnson or Ventrell Miller or both this offseason?



Bonus question, do they try and keep D-Ham? — TheTealDeal (@ElBO26) November 19, 2026

A: I could see it, but I could also see them having to see what the market looks like for each player. Both have been important pieces of the Jaguars' defense all season long, and the Jaguars could stand to keep two young and ascending defenders at important spots in the defense . With that said, the Jaguars have not thrown much money at linebacker, and they have spent a ton of resources on safety already. I think everything is possible.

As for Davon Hamilton, I think that is a down the road decision. I think a short deal would make sense for both sides, though I am not sure how quickly either party would really have to move on that front after his injury.

With the holiday season coming up, what are your top 3-5 holidays of the year? — Hayzeus (@HayzeusF) November 19, 2026

A: Thanksgiving and Christmas are in their own tier at the top. Family is what makes life, and these are the two best holidays for it.

After that, I will go Halloween, Fourth of July, and New Year's Even.