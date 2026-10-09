3 Biggest Jaguars Concerns Entering Eagles Tilt: Replacing Eric Murray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the NFL, there is no such thing as a guarantee.

That is a critical lesson for the Jaguars to let sink in as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. The Eagles are banged up and coming off back-to-back losses, but they are still the same Eagles team that has won big games night in and night out over the years.

So, what areas of the Eagles' team and their matchup with the Jaguars should be a concern for Jacksonville entering Week 5? We break it down below.

The Eagles CB Duo

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) n the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles' cornerback duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Tariq Woolen is one of the best cornerback pairs in the entire NFL. The Jaguars have faced some talented cornerbacks at the start of the season, and this week's battle against the Eagles is just another chapter in that story. As a result of those cornerback matchups, we have seen on and off weeks for the Jaguars' receivers in terms of production.

The Jaguars should have advantages over the Eagles when it comes to passing to tight ends and slot receivers, but getting the ball outside is a key part of the Jaguars' passing game. There is a good chance we see the Eagles limit the Jaguars' ability to do so, which could make things a bit slower for the Jaguars in terms of their offensive pacing.

Replacing Eric Murray

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the injuries the Eagles have at wide receiver and running back right now, I would be surprised if Dallas Goedert is not the focal point of the Eagles' passing game this week. The Jaguars will need to be at their best to slow down Goedert as a pass-catcher, especially considering the Jaguars will be without Caleb Ransaw and will also likely be without Eric Murray.

The Jaguars' defense has played well all season long, thanks in large part to the Jaguars' linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller. But the Jaguars have also let tight ends get some production against them in recent weeks, whether it was Evan Engram or Nate Adkins in Week 2 or Mike Gesicki on his touchdown catch a week ago. The Eagles have seen Goedert deal with some injuries, though he is set to make his official return Sunday.

The Jaguars will need young safeties Rayuan Lane and Jalen Huskey to be ready to be challenged on Sunday in the likely event that Murray doesn't play. If not, this could end up being a big day for Goedert as a receiver, something the Jaguars can not afford to let happen.

The Eagles' Defensive Front

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard (52) before action against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Eagles' pass-rush has not been as productive at the start of this season as they have been in past years, they still pose a legit threat to the Jaguars. Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Jalyx Hunt, and Moro Ojomi have all been productive and disruptive defenders before and should bounce back sooner rather than later. Then there is Jonathan Greenard, who has been very productive in the two games he has played this season. Greenard is questionable, but he poses some real challenges if he plays.

We have seen the Jaguars' offense thrive more often than not since the start of the 2025 season. But the few times we have seen the Jaguars' offense struggle under Liam Coen has been when the Jaguars get overwhelmed by a talented defensive front. The Jaguars can not let that happen on Sunday like it did in Week 2.