2 Trades the Jacksonville Jaguars Can Still Consider Before Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is never afraid to make a move, and that means we should never count him out of the trade market.

Gladstone made two trades last week , first trading for former Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Quinn Ewers while also trading Hunter Long to the Arizona Cardinals. With just nine days to go until the Jaguars kick off in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, here are a few more deals the Jaguars could consider.

Walker Little

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be completely and totally dependent on how things progress with Cole Van Lanen, but perhaps it is now time to consider taking advantage of the Jaguars' offensive tackle depth? Walker Little is a starting-caliber tackle who would serve as a boost to plenty of lineups across the NFL, so there is a real chance the Jaguars could get a genuinely worthwhile Day 3 pick for his services as opposed to a late-round throwaway down the road.

With that in mind, Little is presently very important to the Jaguars. He is their starting right tackle untile Cole Van Lanen is officially back on the field, and the Jaguars would not be wise to attempt to move him without full confidence in Van Lanen being back in the starting lineup in Week 1 after his knee injury last January.

If Van Lanen does return, the Jaguars could deal Little for a decent pick, have 2025 third-rounder Wyatt Milum, Ezra Cleveland, and Daniel Faalele as depth options, and then draft an offensive tackle early in the 2027 NFL Draft. Little is an important part of the offensive line, but if the Jaguars want to make a trade to really get a valuable pick, this would be it.

Pete Werner

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are only carrying five linebackers on the active roster: Foyesade Oluokun (128 career games), Dennis Gardeck (113 games), and Jahlani Tavai (107 games) have plenty of experience, but Ventrell Miller (32 games) and Branson Combs (10 games) are a different story. Gardeck is more of an edge player than a true linebacker anyways, while Tavai looks more like special teams depth than anything else. This leaves the Jaguars limited at off-ball linebacker.

If the Jaguars want to add another name to the mix who would offer more experience than practice squad options Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod, then New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner might be worth considering. The former second-round pick has played 73 games for the Saints over the last five seasons, recording 408 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception, and 10 pass breakups since.

Werner is not a surefire starter, but he would give the Jaguars a younger and more athletic backup option than Tavai, while also giving the Jaguars a chance to boost their special teams. Chances are he could be had for relatively little since his deal suggests he will be a free agent next season anyways. This is not a move that would shift things in a big way for the Jaguars' defense, but it would improve their linebacker depth in the event they ever need a spot starter.