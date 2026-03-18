Jaguars Must Quickly Get In on Dolphins' Fire Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If there is any team seemingly waving the white flag on the 2026 NFL season, it is the Jacksonville Jaguars' neighbors in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins dumped several big names and former cornerstones ahead of free agency, and on Tuesday parted ways with yet another star as they traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a cache of draft picks.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins, like a few teams every year who accept their fates and kick off rebuilds, have sent a clear message to the NFL that they are open for business. And with this being the case, the Jaguars should make sure they get in on the action before it's too late.

So, which Dolphins players make sense for the Jaguars to inquire about if the Dolphins keep selling off parts of their roster? We offer a few names below.

Zach Sieler

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' need for more playmakers along the interior defensive line has been clear for some time. Outside of Arik Armstead, the Jaguars made no dent with their interior pass rush last year, often leaving their edge rush out to try. Zach Sieler could certainly help take care of that after 25.5 sacks and 50 quarterback hits over the last three seasons.

Sieler is productive against the run, too, and would instantly provide a floor and a ceiling boost to the middle of the Jaguars' defense. Sieler will be 31 in September, so this is likely the best price the Dolphins will be able to get for him as they continue to reshape and retool the roster for the rebuild. Sieler is still under contract for several seasons, too.

Jordyn Brooks

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

If the Dolphins for some reason shop starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks, there stands a chance for the Jaguars to get cheaper at linebacker and potentially improve at the position in the same breath. Brooks' cap hit is a manageable $10,862,166, and the Jaguars could either see him as a Jakobi Meyers-style contract year trade or a Greg Newsome-style one.